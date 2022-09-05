Clonoe and Moy relegation worries deepen

There was lots at stake in both Division One and Division Two on Sunday afternoon with teams having plenty to play for at either end of the table.

In Division One Derrylaughan won at Moy 1-16 to 1-10 but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Kevin Barrys from relegation (bar a Championship triumph). That’s because Clonoe picked up a crucial point at home to Trillick and that means that the O’Rahillys will now travel to Moy in a sudden death playoff.

Moortown got a crucial draw at home to Errigal to ensure their safety while Donaghmore stayed out of trouble with a narrow win at home to Coalisland. At the other end of the table its Killyclogher v Carrickmore and Trillick v Errigal Ciaran in the league semi finals.

In division two Eskra have made a quick return to Junior football after losing away to Rock, the only thing that can save the Emmets now is to win the championship. Clogher had a much needed win at home to Naomh Eoghan and as a result they will host Cookstown in a sudden death playoff, the Father Rocks losing heavily away to Edendork. Tattyreagh completed their Houdini act with a good win away to Aghyaran for a result that meant they were unbeaten in their last four games to get out of trouble.

Donaghmore went into their final game knowing that their fate was in their own hands and they secured a 0-15 to 1-11 victory at home to Coalisland to ensure their senior status for next season. Points from Lorcan Quinn, Cormac McCann and Shea Hamill got them off to a good start but the Fianna responded with a converted penalty from Tiernan Quinn. McCann and Ruairi McHugh traded points to leave the hosts one ahead at the break.

Coalisland enjoyed a good start to the second half with scores from McHugh, Quinn and Bailey Leonard as they got their noses in front. Donaghmore though then had a good purple patch that yielded points from Quinn, McCann and Cush to get them over the line despite late scores from Paudie Hampsey and Quinn.

Newly promoted Moortown are safe after a draw at home to Errigal Ciaran. Brian McLernon got their goal with Peter Devlin kicking four points and Shea Lawn and Thomas Doris also on target. Niall McCartan, Mark Kavanagh and Tommy Canavan all weighed in with points for the visitors with the latter top scoring including a late equaliser.

It was all to play for as Rock host Eskra and it was the St.Patrick’s who came out on top to preserve their Intermediate status and send Eskra back to Junior football. Liam Nugent got the all important goal from a third quarter penalty and he also contributed a number of points as did Aidan McGarrity. Joe McCarroll, Conor O’Hagan, Peter Hughes and Aaron Kelly were among the points for the Emmetts but it wasn’t enough on the day.

Clogher secured a priceless win at home to Naomh Eoghan despite conceding an early Gary Eoin Mayse goal. Ryan McCaughey, Ciaran Bogue, Marc McConnell and Conor Shields all had points for the Eire Ogs with Bogue getting their viatl goal. Kevin Gallagher, Michael Coreless and Conor Traynor had points for the visitors.