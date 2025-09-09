Clonoe see off gritty ‘Castle

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Clonoe 1-21 Greencastle 2-11

DOUBLE chasing Clonoe were given their full of it by outsiders Greencastle for long periods of this competitive first round match-up at Ballinamullan on Sunday afternoon, until the class of the Rahillys hit men up front eventually told.

Connor McAliskey, Finbar McClure and Danny McNulty weighed in with all bar three of the victors final scoring tally as they staved off the livewire threat of the St Patrick’s in the second period.

It spoke volumes for Greencastle’s fortitude and character that even with the match lost they stuck at it until the very end, with Cahir McCullagh and Sean Warnock drilling home goals deep into injury time, making the most of quickly taken free kicks.

The underdogs actually had their noses in front by a one point margin at the turnaround, but their hopes of a sensational upset were ruthlessly dashed by Clonoe.

With promotion already secured the Rahillys began their double quest in sprightly fashion as Connor McAliskey curled over a quality effort, but an immediate riposte by Sean Fox set the tone for the half and signalled Greencastle’s intent. They weren’t looking to follow the predicted script.

Sean Conneely belted down the right wing and struck over to hand the St Patrick’s the lead before McAliskey replied with his first pointed free of the afternoon.

A terrific catch and turn by Fintan McClure put Clonoe’s noses back in front again but a tremendous strike by midfielder Sean Warnock restored parity once more.

There was an engaging flow to the initial proceedings, with Greencastle carrying the fight to their fancied opponents, though a well struck two pointer from Tommy Taggart had the Rahillys in the box seat.

With Sean Warnock and skipper Miceal McCann asserting themselves around the central corridor, Greencastle were shading the possession stakes and they earned further reward courtesy of a Cahir McCullagh free and neat effort from the lively Daniel Tuohey, who darted into space from Enda Clarke’s lay off.

That was one of six occasions that the teams were deadlocked in the opening half an hour, with McAliskey and McCullagh (free) exchanging white flags. Greencastle then spurned the best goal scoring opportunity of the half, half back Tiarnan Teague trailing an effort wide at the near post after Ryan Gumley created the opening.

McAliskey was again on target from a placed ball conversion but a mighty free thumped over by McCullagh from outside the 40m arc put the Castle one to the good. The classy Danny McNulty evened matters once more but a wonderful two pointer by captain Miceal McCann underlined the adhesive qualities of St Patricks, and they led 0-10 to 0-9 at the break, with McAliskey knocking over another free on the whistle.

McAliskey and McClure tagged on early points as the favourites flexed their attacking muscles and then in the 38th minute, a poor Greencastle clearance was swooped upon by McAliskey and though he was denied by keeper Dara McDermott, McClure was on hand to stab the rebound into the net.

The ‘Castle challenge appeared to be wilting, as they were held to just one point in the second half- albeit a quality one it was with Sean Fox the shooter.

Methodically though Clonoe began to pull away, the late highlights including a spectacular brace of McAliskey two-point frees. They led by thirteen heading into injury time until Greencastle struck for those late majors, the least they warranted for their endeavours.

Scorers

Clonoe: Connor McAliskey (0-12, 2 tpfs, 3fs), Fintan McClure (1-2), Danny McNulty (0-4), Tommy Taggart (0-2,tpf), Ryan Quinn (0-1).

Greencastle: Cahir McCullagh (1-4,1tpf,2fs), Sean Warnock (1-1), Miceal McCann (0-2,tp), Sean Fox (0-2), Sean Conneely, Daniel Tuohey (01 each).

Teams

Clonoe: Mickey O’Neill, James Taggart, Mick O’Neill, Shane Hughes, Shea Coney, PJ Lavery, Darragh McGrath, Declan McClure, Ryan Morrow, Rhys Donnelly, Danny McNulty, Ryan McCabe, Tommy Taggart, Connor McAliskey, Fintan McClure. Subs used: Daire Devlin for R McCabe (47mins), Ryan Quinn for T Taggart (52), Eoin Mansell for D McNulty (60).

Greencastle: Dara McDermott, Mark McNulty, Seamus Warnock, Ronan Hollywood, Ryan Gumley, Conor Carson, Tiarnan Teague, Miceal McCann, Sean Warnock, Cahir McCullagh, Sean Conneely, Daniel Tuohey, Sean Fox, Enda Clarke, Eoghan Conway. Enda McKenna for D Tuohey (34mins), John Pat McCullagh for E Conway (36), Mark Carson for S Conneely (39), Barry McGarvey for Seamus Warnock (47), Sean Conneely for C Carson (52).

Referee: Shane Meehan (Glenelly)