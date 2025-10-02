Clonoe star McAliskey insists Aghaloo’s form warrants respect

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

SEASONED Clonoe marksman Connor McAliskey has scotched the notion that their semi-final opponents Aghaloo are the rank outsiders in the race for the Paddy Cullen Cup.

The form lines in the Intermediate Championship have gone much as predicted at the outset of the competition with the Rahillys, Moy and Eglish each confirming their credentials by progressing to the last four but Aghaloo are deemed the outlier in that regard.

Double chasing Clonoe are viewed as huge favourites to end the O’Neill’s campaign this weekend, especially given the calibre of players in their ranks. McAliskey is one of those who brings a wealth of experience to the fold, but he bats away suggestions that they have been afforded a ‘kind’ draw.

“ It’s anything but easy. I seen a bit of Aghaloo’s game against Beragh. They did really well and were in control for most of it.

“ They have some quality players. We played them down in Clonoe at the start of the year. They gave us a lot of bother in and around midfield. We got a couple of scores late on which opened a bit of a gap between the teams but up to then it was a good competitive game. We will expect the same in the semi-final.”

It took a late goal from Daniel McNulty for Clonoe to eventually douse the resistance of Kildress in their quarter-final contest.

The Rahillys bossed the early stages but their tenacious opponents hung in there and with just ten minutes remaining there was just the one score between the sides. McAliskey stressed that Clonoe went into that contest knowing the Wolfe Tones wouldn’t meekly roll over.

“ Maybe we didn’t hit top gear but full credit to Kildress. They came on strong in the second half of the league and did well against Naomh Eoghan in the first round so we knew they’d be up for it. They were a team growing in confidence as the league went on so we got the challenge from them we expected.

“ They are that sort of team, they are going to battle and hang on in there, and that was the case. It was never going to be a match we were going to win by 15-20 points.

“ At times I thought we had a good handle on the game but we didn’t make it count on the scoreboard. It was a three game late enough and we had just missed a couple of chances so it could have got nervy.”

The former Tyrone senior attacker also suggests that of the four semi-finalists this weekend, it could be argued that Aghaloo produced the stand out display in the previous round.

“ Aghaloo I’d say would have been happier with their performance than we were with ours so they will come in really confident, and after reaching the Junior Final last year will be looking to make it back to back Championship Final appearances.

“They won’t be lacking for an incentive that’s for sure.”