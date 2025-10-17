Clonoe’s PJ primed for Cullen Cup bid

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL PREVIEW

FRESH targets are still presenting themselves for PJ Lavery even after a glittering career that has seen him reach the highest peaks of achievement on the domestic footballing scene for a proud club now hoping for more success.

Clonoe O’Rahilly’s are justifiably among the legends of O’Neill Cup action in Tyrone. They are a proud club, one of just four alongside Carrickmore, Ardboe and Omagh who have won the coveted three-in-a-row. Now they are also anxious to regain ground lost since the glory days.

Advertisement

Lavery was one of their top players when they blazed a trail. County titles in 2008 and 2013 built on the tradition established by the past heroes of the fifties, sixties and nineties. But now in 2025, the quest to re-establish themselves in the senior ranks is demanding their attention as the Intermediate double beckons.

For PJ, the self-imposed task is clear. In his mid-thirties, he knows that his time as a first-team player is perhaps approaching its conclusion. First, though, he wants to ensure that the club for whom he has battled so heroically over the years is back where it belongs – battling for O’Neill Cups at the top table.

“Our first job was to get promotion through the Division Two league. Thankfully, we achieved that, but then you have to refocus on the first round of the Championship. That was hard because the boys and everyone around the club was so happy to be back in Division One. We feel that Clonoe are a senior team and I think we’ve improved as this Championship has gone on,” said the former Tyrone player.

“As a club, our displays so far need improvement. From my time in Clonoe, the Championship has always been what it’s all about. Winning the league is important, but we have always been fighting for Senior Championships. That’s the same I’d say for everyone on the Championship. It was great to get out of Division Two via the league, but we want to go on now push on and win the Championship.”

There is, of course, vast experience around Clonoe. PJ is one of several still playing who have Senior Championship medals, and there are a host of others who have also reached that pinnacle.

That has to make a difference when the Intermediate Final throws-in on Sunday at O’Neill Park. But there is also a responsibility to make the most of the opportunities which present themselves.

“We have Skeet (McAliskey) , Danny McNulty, myself, Paddy Doris and Mickey O’Neill in nets. There are lads with inter-county experience and that definitely does help. We also have a good steady squad, and I’d say the players on the panel for the Championship have probably played half the Division Two league campaign two years ago and then the senior league last year.

Advertisement

“But this is the Championship, and Tyrone is different. The straight knock-out is hard to beat.

“Maybe winning the league has released some of the pressure. But our target is always the Championship.”

Lavery’s contribution to the Rahilly’s over the past 18 years has been immense. Now aged 36, he’s enjoying this latest opportunity for domestic success. With the benefit of experience and hindsight, this journey is one that he’s very much relishing and enjoying.

“I do enjoy still playing and maybe that’s due to the injuries that I’ve had in the past few years because it has given me that hunger to make the most of this,” he added.

“It was tough going, but I’ve a good family and plenty of good people around me. I get on well with Kevin Madden. For me, it took a lot of fight mentally. Then, you think of the boys that aren’t part of this because they can’t play. Ronan Corey was here all year and is missing out. It hurts but I’m just over the moon to be out.

“Whatever happens in this final, first and foremost next year will be the league. We don’t want to be a yo-yo club. I only every played senior football until two years ago. No disrespect to the many good teams in Intermediate and Junior, but in my eyes Clonoe have always been a senior team and that’s where I want to keep them. I want us to be senior for years and years to come.

“Once you secure your place in the league, then it’s down to the championship. Look at last year when we came close to beating Errigal. Nobody gave us a chance, but that’s the same with every club. The good thing is that there are a lot of teams coming through in Tyrone and that only bodes well for the championships in the next few years. It’s great to see that.”