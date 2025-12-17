Clubs blocking progress on fixture congestion, says County chair

2025 TYRONE COUNTY CONVENTION

THE Tyrone County chairman has thrown down the gauntlet to clubs to do more in tackling the issue of fixture schedule congestion.

Addressing delegates at the annual Convention on Monday evening in Garvaghey, where he was returned to the top seat unopposed to serve another twelve months in his post, Martin Sludden warned that despite Tyrone continuing to have a club championship ‘the envy of the rest of the country’ too much was being asked of its players.

He cautioned: “So, what makes our championship so special? It’s the commitment of our clubs in preparing their players to perform at the highest level.

“ It’s the players themselves who bring the championship to life—through their passion, skill, and determination. With that in mind, we must acknowledge the strain placed on them by the relentless schedule of league games leading into championship season. This is not sustainable.”

Mr Sludden explained that the Fixtures Review Committee he established in September had been tasked with examining how to structure competitions and ensure fairness, balance, and sustainability.

He added that its goals were straightforward: Reduce fixture congestion and protect player welfare; Address game concessions at reserve and youth levels in both football and hurling; Provide clarity around holiday breaks so players and families can plan with confidence; Strengthen development pathways for our younger players; and e nsure thirds teams are properly integrated and supported.

“ This was never about change for the sake of change. It was about building a system that serves our players and clubs—creating a calendar that allows players to perform at their best while safeguarding the future of our competitions,” the county leading officer added.

However he went on to complain that clubs were providing a hurdle to progress.

“ After weeks of discussion, the reality is clear: clubs remain reluctant to embrace significant change, particularly where county player availability is concerned.

“ As a result, 2026 will look very similar to recent years: late start in May for most clubs, waiting for U20 competition to finish; a scramble to complete league games by early August, often played in poor light; Club grounds empty for the first five months of the year-a ghost town effect that does nothing for player engagement or club spirit.”

Despite that concern Mr Sludden was pleased that they had achieved some important steps over the past six years, for instance the introduction of Friday night football, Development leagues established in their own grades; Youth football leagues structured across the county, seven starred games from 2026 onwards; and Division 3 split into A / B leagues.

“ These are positive developments, but they fall short of the comprehensive reform that I had hoped for.

“ So, where do we go from here? In May 2026, we will once again face the same challenges. But we cannot give up. Change will only come if we continue to listen, engage, and act decisively.

“ The CCC has plenary powers, but real progress depends on collective will—clubs, players, and administrators working together.

“ Our vision remains the same: a fixture structure that protects players, promotes participation, and strengthens our games for future generations.

“ Let’s not wait another six years for change,” the County chairman urged club delegates in rounding off his address.

Meanwhile, Trillick native Raymond Monteith has stepped down as the head of the Competition Controls Committee. Monteith, who will take on a new role as Central Council Delegate, had served in his position on the CCC for three years. A new CCC head will be appointed in the new year.

The following Officers were elected to serve for 2026:

Cathaoirleach (Chairman): Martin Sludden (An Droim Mór)

Rúnaí (Secretary): Michael Kerr (Éire Óg)

Cisteoir (Treasurer): Niall McKenna (Coill an Chlochair)

Leas-Cathaoirleach (Vice-Chairman): Dermot McCaughey (Trí Leac)

Cisteoir Cúnta (Assist-Treasurer): Sean McGuigan (An Charraig Mhór)

Rúnaí Cúnta (Assist-Secretary(: Eunan Lindsay (Gleann Éallaigh)

Ball Árd-Chomhairle (Central Council Delegate): Raymond Monteith (Trí Leac)

Baill Chomhairle Uladh (Ulster Delegates): Michelle Cox (Droim Ratha) & Benny Hurl (Ard Bó)

Oifigeach Oiliúna (Coaching Officer): Roger Keenan (An Goirtín)

Oifigeach Cultúr & Teanga (Culture and Language Officer): Eamonn Campbell (Doire Treasc)

Oifigeach Iomána (Hurling Officer): Aidan Maguire (Naomh Eoghan)

Caidreamh Poiblí (PRO): Rory Cox (Droim Ratha)