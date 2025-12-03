Clubs eye up move for Strabane attacker

STRABANE Athletic have confirmed that a number of clubs are chasing the signature of promising young striker Oisin Duffy.

The young Donegal man has been catching the eye in Strabane’s first season in the Premier Intermediate League and recently scored a spendid brace of goals against Rathfriland Rangers to secure the north Tyrone outfit a place in the fifth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup.

Duffy, 21, also netted against Cliftonville in a last-16 tie of the Bet McLean League Cup and Jim Magilton’s Reds are understood to be one of the clubs interested in signing the gifted attacker.

The former Institute player signed a professional contract with Strabane during the summer and it now looks increasingly likely that he’ll be moving to pastures new in the January transfer window.

Club chairman Seamus McElroy confirmed that a number of clubs had expressed an interest in securing Duffy’s services.

“Clubs have made contact,” confirmed the chairman.

“Discussions are ongoing with the player and the interested clubs.”

As well as Cliftonville, Playr-fit Championship highfliers, Limavady United are also believed to have declared an interest in the talented Duffy.

FULL STORY IN TOMORROW’S STRABANE CHRONICLE