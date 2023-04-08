Clubs get start date for All-County Leagues

THE start dates for the 2023 All-County Leagues have been confirmed following a meeting of the Tyrone County Committee on Tuesday night at Garvaghey.

ACL Division One and Division Two teams at senior level will get their campaigns underway on Friday May 19, while Division Three commences a week prior on May 12. It’s now the third season running that the Tyrone CCC, presently chaired by Raymond Monteith, have opted for Friday night fixtures for as long as it’s feasible during the calender year.

The exact fixture details – who plays whom on what particular date etc – is set to be firmed up over the Easter period, while it was also confirmed on Tuesday night that the upcoming draws for the Tyrone Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championships will take place on the evening of Thursday, April 20. That always, by its very nature, throws up more than a handful of appetising clashes.

Meanwhile, Tyrone GAA have also announced a new five-year strategic development plan. An in-depth 40-page pamphlet has been published with the precise details, and in short, the plan considers the county’s infrastructure, communities, well-being and heritage, and how they can be improved upon and resourced.

County chairman Martin Sludden commented: “This is our fourth five-year Plan since we first set out on this important road back in 2007.”

“Plans alone don’t make things happen, but if we don’t plan, we leave too much to chance. And if we do that, we just sell our people and our County short.”

“Equally, if we don’t plan for ourselves, we’ll quickly find that others will plan for us. And that has not tended to serve Tyrone well.”

Sludden continued: “Our first five-year Plan, launched back in 2007, flagged up our intention to build a Tyrone County GAA Centre.

“Tyrone took that so seriously that we’ve now been able to launch our following three Plans here in Garvaghey. So, if anyone wants to see the benefits of good, committed, and well-founded GAA planning, then just look around you here.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that the Tyrone Club Championships and Tyrone TV have a new sponsor for the years 2023-2025. Connollys of Moy, a large independent Furniture retailer, are set to sponsor the flagship competitions for the next three seasons, succeeding LCC Group who have completed their three-year term.