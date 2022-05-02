Coalisland Athletic are crowned Junior Cup champions for first time

Coalisland Athletic……4

Bangor YM..1

Coalisland Athletic have captured the prestigious Irish Junior Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

This afternoon (May Day Bank Holiday Monday) the Tyrone side defeated Bangor Young Men at The National Stadium Windsor Park courtesy of goals from Daryl Magee, PJ Lavery (2) and Sean Corr (pen).

David Magee’s side dominated large periods of the showpiece decider and were richly deserved winners of the greatest prize in junior football.

It took Coalisland just nine minutes to make the breakthrough. The Mid Ulster side attacked on the right and when the ball was cut back from the byline, Daryl Magee controlled it before blasting into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Shortly afterwards Bangor keeper Jake McCready denied Magee a second after the midfielder dashed in from the left before Stephen Corr headed inches over from a PJ Lavery corner.

Corr, too, fizzed a free kick just over before PJ Lavery was played through on goal, but with only McCready to beat, the striker got the ball stuck under his feet and the opportunity was gone.

Almost half an hour had elapsed before Bangor threatened. A cross-field pass from Sam Howell picked out Billy Cassells but the midfielder headed into the side netting.

Howell was now beginning to influence matters as the Bangor attacker stung the hands of Cain Ferguson with a rasping drive.

Billy Cassells headed the resultant corner wide and moments later Ferguson saved a shot from the same player following a Mark Coard free kick.

But the half ended as it began with Athletic on top and McCready pushing a PJ Lavery free kick around the base of his left upright.

Six minutes after the restart and Coalisland had one hand on the famed trophy.

Following a slick inter-change of passes on the left, PJ Lavery rounded the last defender, dashed towards goal and from an acute angle the veteran attacker coolly clipped the ball over McCready and into the net.

From that point on Athletic were in control of their destiny and when Howell caught substitute Conor McAliskey as he cut into the penalty area referee Neil McQuigley had little option to point to the penalty spot.

Sean Corr, who scored the winner against Strathroy Harps in the semi-final, again made no mistake from the spot to make sure the coveted trophy was coming back down the M1.

The scoring though wasn’t quite finished. Mark Coard pulled a goal back for Bangor YM with a smart finish but within 60 seconds Athletic scored a fourth when PJ Lavery rifled in off a post to spark wild celebrations.

The Teams

Bangor YM

Jake McCready; David Cassells; Courtney Marsh; Michael Paul; Brent Howell; Mark Coard; Matthew McKee (Michael Lemon 77); Billy Cassells; ; Chris Crookes; Sam Howell; Jordan Baxter (Jordan McBride 67).

Subs not used: John Sloan; Mitchell Bruce; Lee Goodwin.

Coalisland Athletic

Cain Ferguson; Gary Coney; Ciaran Magee; Colm Devin; Paul Coney; Daryl Magee; Conor Lavery Shea Rankin 87); PJ Lavery; Shea Coney (Aaron Kerr 41); Sean Corr; Stephen Corr (Conor McAliskey 61).

Subs not used: Padraig Bell; Colin McNally.

Referee

Neil Quigley