Coalisland Ladies downed in Dungloe after extra-time

Dungloe 0-18 Coalisland 2-9 (after extra-time)

DUNGLOE were given a massive test but they prevailed in extra-time in this Ladies Ulster Junior Club Championship first round tie with a three point win over Coalisland Fianna in Rosses Park.

The Donegal Junior A champions were looking well in control and five points up coming to half-time but a Milena Mihadjuka goal brought the visitors back to within a point at the break.

Advertisement

Dungloe had a poor second half in which they only pointed in the first and last minute but that was enough to bring it to extra-time. And they upped it again and finished the stronger to advance to the Ulster semi-finals.

Coalisland had a wide quick into the game but Eadaoin Early won the kick out and pointed from close range. Tara Geoghegan got her first point from a free a minute later and Dungloe had a couple of goal chances in the first five minutes.

First, Patrice Boyle was through and with Geoghegan to her right, she misplaced the pass. Straight after Ulitah Boyle found her sister Saskia in for a goal chance but the captain’s shot was well saved by Laura Kelly.

Geoghegan hit two quick points after this, one from play as Dungloe dominated the opening minutes. At either end points were converted but the whistle had blown for a free before Nicole Murphy’s point which was missed, while Geoghegan had a point given by the umpire only to be overruled by Jude Dixon.

Just after the tenth minute, the Fianna took the lead as Murphy and Cairenn O’Neill combined and the latter found Caoimhe Quinn who finished off for a goal. Quinn won the kick out and pointed again but that would be their last score for 20 minutes as Dungloe dominated.

Geoghegan pointed from two frees to level, while one dropped short and Patrice Boyle just fired wide, similar to what happened 60 seconds previous at the other end as Murphy’s free was almost turned in by Early but for good Dungloe defending.

Geoghegan played a good 1-2 with Saskia Boyle before going for goal but Laura Kelly made a good save and Aoife McGee put the rebound wide.

But Dungloe won the kick out and Ulitah Boyle pointed well and did similar a minute later instead of opting to go for goal.

Advertisement

Patrice Boyle finished off a good move with a point as Dungloe were three ahead and in control. There was a warning shot though when Murphy drove through the defence and rattled the crossbar before Geoghegan converted another free.

Aoife McGee made it 0-10 to 1-2 in added time but the Tyrone ladies came back at them before the half-time whistle.

First Caoimhe Quinn played a high ball into Milena Mihadjuka and she caught well before firing into the net and when Murphy won the kick out and pointed, there was just a point in it at the break.

Dungloe would have felt hard done by being just the point up and within 15 seconds of the restart, Geoghegan pointed and Patrice Boyle had a shot go wide. That would be their last score for 30 minutes however as Coalisland were well on top in the second half.

O’Neill kicked a free and quickly followed it up to level the game coming towards the final ten minutes while Mihadjuka had an effort at goal from close range hit the post.

Dungloe were dealing with a player disadvantage as Sarah O’Donnell was yellow carded first then Elisha Boyle after but Laura Kelly had to make a great save from Katie Wallace after Ulitah Boyle found her in for goal.

Emma McMoran’s free gave the Fianna a one point lead and Dungloe had to dig deep to find a score which came from Katie Wallace who coolly slotted over in the last minute with a goal chance on.

That brought it to extra-time at 0-12 to 2-6 and while McMahon’s free had the Tyrone women ahead, Dungloe clicked again in the third period.

A good driving run from Ava Caulfield resulted in a point and Dungloe won the kick out which saw Patrice Boyle put them ahead.

Murphy levelled with a goal chance on but a great point from Ulitah Boyle had Dungloe ahead at the break.

Murphy replied with a free and Saskia Boyle was sin binned for the remainder of the game as Dungloe were up against it without their captain.

But they upped it a gear and Katie Wallace drove them on, first winning the ball back to set up Cora Wallace who fisted over for a point, before a great driving run and lay-off to Caulfield gave them a two point lead going into added time.

It was hearts in mouths stuff but Dungloe defended well and Geoghegan finished off the scoring as Dungloe advance to the semi-finals.