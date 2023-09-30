Coalisland take confidence from first round win

RUMOURS of Coalisland’s struggles are wildy exaggerated if their performance in the opening round of the Tyrone Championship last weekend are anything to go by.

The Fianna are no strangers to the later stages of the senior title-race and so it has proved again this year. Having won the title in 2018, they reached the final in 2021, and are now in yet another quarter final, despite their concerns in Division One of the All-County League.

Ardboe provide the opposition for them, and it looks set to be an intriguing encounter. Both teams have impressive championship credentials and, while the Rossa’s are bidding to mark the 25th anniversary of their last success in the best way poossible, Coalisland are hoping to maintain a proud recent record.

Advertisement

Paddy McNeice was a key performer for them in the first round 2-11 to 0-7 win over Greencastle on Saturday and is in no doubt about the task facing them against the Lough shore side.

“It was good to get off the mark last weekend and get the first round over. We were glad to get the result in this Championship because as you know it’s knockout,” he said.

“We’ve got Ardboe up next and they had a good win over Omagh so we’re definitely going to have our hands full again.

“To be fair to Greencastle, they dug in well in the first half and we were just happy to get the result and push on at the end.

“The teamwork was good and there was a good mix of scores. One thing that we’re blessed with is players who can step up when demanded and forwards who can score. In fairness, the half backs can step up and score as well.”

Now the big task for the Fianna is to maintain that momentum as they prepare for that big clash against an Ardboe team with real momentum following their win over Omagh last weekend as well.