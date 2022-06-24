Competition for places hots up at St Enda’s

A SUMMER which holds the promise of regular league action for Tyrone’s club footballers got off to an impressive start when the top of the table clash in Division One saw Omagh earn the plaudits.

Second half goals made the difference for the St Enda’s as they overcame Trillick. It’s a result which means they top the table on 10 points, two to spare over Greencastle in second place. Defeat for Trillick moved them into joint third on the table alongside Killyclogher.

Advertisement

One thing for certain is that the competition is gathering pace nicely and the Healy Park based side maintained their unbeaten run without the services of Tyrone star, Conor Meyler, now out in the USA this summer

He will no doubt be watching with interest as they league season progresses. It’s expected that he’ll be back in good time for the start of the O’Neill Cup race. On the evidence presented on Thursday night, the St Enda’s are well placed to maintain the momentum of their good start.

Among those who was prominent for them was young player, Oisin Millar. This is his first year to establish himself on the starting team and he has been producing consistently impressive displays so far.

He was understandably pleased with the four point – 2-9 to 0-11 – win over Trillick, and especially the two goals in the second half which proved so important.

“Trillick are one of the best teams in Tyrone, so it was good to get the win over then. You know you’re playing well when you can get a win against then,” he said.

“The game was close all the way through. Probably the only time when we really got away form them was after the second goal near the end. Tom Donaghy got the interception and played the ball up quick to Eoghan McNamee for the finish. It was a good score.

“We’re top outright with the five wins from five. The training has been going well, there’s a high intensity and the task now is to keep that going for the rest of the season.”

Advertisement

Tyrone’s early exit from the All-Ireland inter-county scene – the earliest they’ve been out since 2000 – means that the focus is very much on the domestic action. After their win over Trillick, the next challenge for Omagh is against last year’s defeated county finalists, Coalisland. It’s away, too, and one that they’ll be aware is going to be tough.

“The fact that Tyrone are out doesn’t make a big difference for us because we’re going to train hard no matter what if the county players are there,” he added.

“I think we’re playing really well. In the last couple of games we didn’t play brilliant in the second half, but against Trillick we did and that strong start to the second half probably got us the win. Brian Campbell’s goal was great.

“The regular games are brilliant. Every Friday you’re looking forward to the game and there was a good support for the Trillick match. I’m trying my best to keep going.

“This is my second year on the panel and first starting. The older lads on the panel are a big help. The likes of Cathal McCarron and Connor O’Donnell are good at helping and the management are great. They know what they’re at.

“ We’ve Coalisland up next this week. They’re going to be hard to beat away from home. It’s going to be another good test. We’ll have trained Monday and Wednesday so things should be well ready for another Friday night match.”