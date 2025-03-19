Comprehensive showpiece success for Clogher women

CLOGHER Valley’s women created club history on Saturday when they claimed their first ever victory at Kingspan Stadium to clinch the Suzanne Fleming Cup in comprehensive style over Ballymena.

Still smarting from defeat in the previous year’s decider to Banbrdige, Clogher made sure there was to be no disappointment in 2025 with a determined and clinical display at Ulster Rugby HQ.

From the outset, the Valley showed they were the better side with good interplay between the forwards and the backs. There was only four minutes on the clock when the Valley crossed the line for the first score, the backs cutting through the Ballymena defence created the space for Marie Treanor to score in the corner.

The score was doubled five minutes later when Shauna O’Hagan scored under the posts, converted by Cloideach Donaghy.

For the next 15 minutes, Ballymena competed well, but the Valley defence was strong and the Antrim side never really looked like scoring.

On 25 minutes, the Valley skipper, Katie Hetherington broke through the Ballymena defence to sprint in the remaining 30 meters to score under the posts. The try, converted by Cloideach Donaghy gave Valley a healthy 19-0 lead.

Valley now dominated all aspects of the match and further tries from Victoria Bothwell out wide, then Alexandera Bothwell put the match beyond the reach of Ballymena. The final nail in the Ballymena coffin was the try scored by Zoe Summerville, leaving the half time score 36-0.

Ballymena continued to put up some opposition against the strong Valley side, but it didn’t take long for normal service to be resumed after the restart. Nicole Hetherington went flying down the left wing to score out wide.

A few minutes later Siobhan Sheerin added another try which she converted.

Ballymena hit back with their only score of the match, when they crossed the line after a number of penalties gave then a strong attacking position, leaving the score 48-5 to the Valley.

Almost immediately the Valley hit back with a strong run by Siobhan Sheerin ending up with another try, converted by Cloideach Donaghy.

Shauna Hagan was the next Valley player to get on the score sheet with a strong drive through the Ballymena pack.

As the match was coming to a close, Siobhan Sheerin crossed the line for her third try of the match, leaving the final score 65-5 to the Valley.

“The team were fantastic,” beamed coach David Black. “Their defence was amazing, and they all gave of their best.”

Club President and team coach Richard Haire, added: “I am extremely proud of the team, they performed the way they wanted.

”The players were nervous and sometimes in finals people may not always play at their best, but today, they all performed exceptionally.”

And team captain, Katie Hetherington, added: “I would like to thank all those within the club who have supported the development of Clogher Valley Women’s team.

“Without you, the journey we have had so far would not have been as enjoyable. From the coaches Davey Black and Richie Haire, videographer, Gareth Smyton, Natalie Rennie manager and first aider, to Diane Henderson for feeding us so well, and to the many sponsors from local businesses, club members, to the team for all your hard work, especially through the cold winter nights I would like to say a sincere thank you, see you next season.”

The final in Kingspan ends the women’s 2024/25 season for Clogher Valley. The team having been promoted to the top tier of Ulster Women’s rugby at Christmas during the restructuring of the leagues can take a well-earned break, before starting what will be a very competitive 2025/26 season.