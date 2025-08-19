Conall thrilled to see Cookstown promoted again

NEW Division Three champions, Cookstown, are now looking forward to the prospect of further progress in 2026 after a brilliant title-winning success saw them bounce straight back to the Intermediate ranks.

There was no doubting the sheer delight among the boys in blue as they celebrated with the Division Three ‘A’ Shield following their 1-17 to 1-14 win away to title chasing rivals Clogher on Sunday.

It means that they are now free to focus on the Junior Championship, and the exciting potential for another glorious run.

But the Fr Rocks are also gazing further ahead, and with a talented group of underage players, they look set to re-establish themselves as a senior club sooner rather than later. For the moment, though, player Conall Sheehy was content with this latest success.

“There was big relief for us after this win. We wanted to get the win and back up to Division Two,” he told the Tyrone Herald afterward.

“Clogher are a great team and all of us knew that they were going to be really tough opponents. But the goal for us at the start of the second half was massive. They were sort of on top of us, but that goal changed the momentum of the game.

“We got the goal then and it was a massive help. We were able to push on after that and thankfully held out for the win.”

Both teams were relegation from Division Two at the end of 2024, and their experience of the higher ranks was clear throughout this 2025 season.

Cookstown’s only defeat came at the hands of a Drumragh side also just down from Intermediate. But now the Fr Rocks can celebrate safe in the knowledge that they are back in Division Two.

“No team wants to be in Division Three for too long, so it’s great to have got promotion,” added Conall Sheehy.

“We have had a great league campaign and only losing one game shows the consistency that you need at this level. Everybody is definitely happy with that.

“It leaves us nicely poised for the championship. The championship is the goal for everyone. But to have got into Division Two already is a massive help and the Junior Championship is our next focus now.

“The experience of playing in Division Two last year has definitely helped us this year. Clogher were in the same situation, so we have that experience. Winning away from home in this last game was great. A win is a win and we definitely can’t complain about the result.”