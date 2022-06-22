Confident Hegarty relishing last-eight clash against Wexford

TYRONE ladies vice -captain Emma Hegarty is confident her side can do themselves justice against Wexford on Sunday with a semi-final in their sights.

Despite a loss to Laois in their previous group game, Tyrone still progressed to the knockout stages. Manager Sean O’Kane has been honest of his assessment of performances so far in his time back in charge and while disappointed at the defeat last time out, he knows his players have more to offer..

That view has been echoed by Emma Hegarty though the Donaghmore player expects a tough battle with the Slaneysiders.

“We have regrouped and worked hard over the last few months so hopefully it all comes together and we can push on.

“Wexford are definitely on a high coming out of their group as strong contenders. At this stage there are no easy games however we know there is a lot more in this Tyrone side and are prepared to do what it takes to get the win.”

The confident Hegarty has led the side in their opening Championship group games this term, which resulted in a win and a loss. Despite fleeting moments of quality at O’Moore Park last time out, Emma feels more consistency is needed over the hour.

“The Laois game was a real test of where we were at. They are one of the favourites in the competition but we have learnt a lot from that game and know we have improvements to make all over the field if we are to get over the line next Sunday.”

Slaine McCarroll was solid, Emma Brennan and Sasha Byrne carved out chances and Niamh Hughes turned in a valued contribution against Laois. All bar Byrne featured the last time the side met Wexford in the championship, when Tyrone won by four points on their road to the 2018 All -Ireland title.