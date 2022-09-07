Connolly query dismissed as requiring ‘no further action’

THE MANAGEMENT committee of the Fermanagh and Western League has dismissed a query raised by Enniskillen Town United official Gerard Connolly as requiring “no further action”.

Connolly queried why the first round fixture between Strathroy Harps and Killen Rangers was allowed to be played on Thursday, August 11 instead of Saturday, August 13, which was due to be the opening day of the league season.

In an email to our sister paper the Fermanagh Herald, Connolly stated that the Fermanagh and Western Division One game being played two days early was in contravention of Rule 16 (b) of the League’s Rules which he claimed quite clearly stated that, “The season shall commence on the 13th August 2022.”

The matter was discussed at the most recent management committee meeting and league chairman Neil Jardine confirmed that “no further action was required” as the official start of the season under IFA regulations was August 1.

“Any match can be played from that date,” stated Jardine.

The chairman added, “Rule 16 (ee) permits the change of kick-off time from the scheduled date of 13th August.”

Rule 16 (ee) states: “Teams may, with the agreement of their opponents and sanctioned by the match secretary, alter the scheduled kick-off time of any match by up to seventy-two hours.”