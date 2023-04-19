Conor Meyler inspires future sports stars at careers conference

BY shining a spotlight on the many academic opportunities out there in sport, students of today can become the stars of tomorrow, Conor Meyler believes.

The Omagh St Enda’s club member spoke passionately at the inaugural ‘Fit for Success’ sport and education conference, held at the South West College in the town on Wednesday night.

Showcasing the range of courses on offer at the SWC, the event engaged with potential students, clubs and industry professionals, and demonstrated the diverse career paths available in the sports industry,

Conor Meyler, an All-Ireland winner with the Red Hand county at U-21 level in 2015 and with the seniors in 2021, is currently studying a PhD on ‘Sports Leadership and Gender’.

“Since I have gone down the route of academia, it has opened by eyes to what is out there,” he said. “I never saw myself going further when I studied PE at St Mary’s University.

“But then I did a Masters at University College, Dublin. If there had been more nights like this it would be a big help.

“It’s phenomenal what you’re able to study now.”

He went on to say that he has always been curious about the latest technological and other innovations in sport, and how this knowledge can help him both improve as a player and with performance maximisation.

Conor Meyler was taking part in a panel discussion at the event held in the Strule Arts Centre. It provided insights into the future of sports science and education, potential careers in the industry, the role of technology in the sports industry, and the challenges and opportunities for sports professionals in the current landscape.