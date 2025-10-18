Conor Shields lifts Pat Darcy Cup as Clogher reign supreme

CLOGHER are the new Tyrone Junior Champions after a brilliant first half display gave them the perfect platform to clinch the title at Drumragh’s expense on a score of 1-22 to 0-12.

It was an historic night for the Eire Ogs at Healy Park this evening as they captured the title for a third time on the 25th anniversary of their second success.The presence of the Pat Darcy Cup will now embellish their previously planned celebrations to mark that 2000 triumph.

This was a bitterly disappointing evening for Drumragh, who enjoyed a marvellous run to the final that included a brilliant extra=time semi-final replay victory. But they simply never got going here apart from a brief spell midway through the first half.

Advertisement

Marc McConnell’s goal after just two minutes set them on the road to victory. He fired home from close range as they dominated the opening quarter.

Three two-point scores courtesy of Ciaran Bogue and Conor Shields helped them into a commanding 1-7 to 0-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But then Drumragh suddenly found their form. They registered five points in succession, with Niall McCarney, Eoin Montgomery, Ben Monk and Kian Murphy all on target to reduce the deficit down to a manageable five points despite playing against a strong wind.

But Clogher responded strongly to finish the half in a flourish. They led by 1-14 to 0-8 at half-time, although the expectation was that Drumragh would stage a battling revival on the resumption.

However, things didn’t go to plan for the Sarsfields. Their challenge faltered seriously in that second half. In contrast, Clogher controlled matters and were full value for increasing their lead as Marc McConnell, Ciaran Bogue an Cillian Barkey all impressed.

It was ultimately all so straightforward for the Eire Ogs as they confidently dispatched a Sarsfields side which never reached its potential. There were 13 points between the teams at the finish of a game that will be remembered and forgotten equal measure among the players and supporters of both clubs.

Team captain, Conor Shields, lifted the Pat Darcy Cup to the delight of the Eire Og players and supporters. They will now be looking forward to Intermediate football in 2026, and an Ulster Junior campaign to come this autumn.

Advertisement

Clogher’s win also provided the perfect climax to a memorable championship season during which they won every match by 10 points or more.