Conroy leads the way as Moy roll past Rock

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Moy 2-19 Rock 1-9

By Niall Gartland

A MICHAEL Conroy-inspired Moy surged to an impressive victory in Sunday evening’s Intermediate Championship quarter-final clash against the Rock at O’Neill Park.

Conroy enjoyed a field day in front of the posts, racking up a personal tally of 15 points, in a game that contrasted greatly with last year’s meeting of the two teams at the same stage.

On that occasion Moy relied on a late winner from Colm Cavanagh to advance, but this time around there was no need for late drama.

The Rock held a slim lead at half-time but the Moy clicked into gear with Conroy in his pomp, securing a place in the last-four where they will take on neighbours Eglish.

They endured a sluggish start to proceedings, Rock opening up a 1-1 lead when Diarmaid Carroll unleashed a cracking shot to the net after brilliant build-up play from Conor McGarrity.

Moy got their account up and running from a two-point free from Conroy, but the Rock looked good and moved further in front with points from Enda McWilliams and Aidan McGarrity, with Thomas Mackle looking particularly lively in the middle third.

The quality dipped midway through the half with a succession of wides at either end before Moy topped up their tally with points from Conroy and Matthew Laverty.

The two teams traded scores as the half wore on, including a lovely effort from Moy’s Ryan Coleman with the outside of his boot, and a fine team score polished off by Rock’s Caolan Chada.

By the half-time whistle, the Rock had opened up a 1-5 to 0-7 lead on the scoreboard, but from early in the second-half it was evident that the Moy meant business.

Conroy boomed over four two-pointers from play in the opening 12 minutes of the half in an incredible exhibition of score-taking, while the Rock were finding it increasingly difficult to make inroads down the other end of the pitch with the Moy defence in fine fettle.

Rock half-back Chada nicked over his second point from play before the Moy opened up a 10-point lead with a superb breakaway goal, Coleman firing to the net after a determined run from Eunan Deeney.

Further scores from the imperious Conroy left the outcome beyond doubt heading into the closing stages, but to be fair the Rock rallied with 1-2 without reply, including a well-taken goal from Aidan McGarrity. Fittingly it was Conroy who had the final say as Moy applied the coup de grace in injury time.

Scorers

Moy: Michael Conroy (0-15, 4 2pt, 2pt f, 3f), Ryan Coleman (1-2), Matthew Laverty (0-1), Liam McGeary (0-1)

Rock: Aidan McGarrity (1-3, 3f), Diarmaid Carroll (1-0), Caolan Chada (0-2), Thomas Mackle, Enda McWilliams and Odhran Nugent (0-1), Conor McGarrity (0-1f)

Teams

Moy: Ryan McCance, Ronan O’Hanlon, Mark Gribbin, Eunan Deeney, Diarmuid McKeown, Steve Donaghy, Patrick Lavery, Adam Donaghy, Declan Conroy, Patrick McGeary, Jamie Coleman, Matthew Laverty, Liam McGeary, Ryan Coleman, Michael Conroy. Subs: Cathaoir Hughes for Laverty, Conor Mackle for A Donaghy, Eoin McGeary for J Coleman, Colm Cavanagh for McGeary

Rock: Oisin Mac Nia, Mark McAleer, Shea Litter, Niall McWilliams, Cormac O’Neill, Shea Daly, Caolan Chada, Thomas Mackle, Diarmaid Carroll, Enda McWilliams, Shane Murphy, Cathal McWilliams, Aidan McGarrity, Peter Loughran, Conor McGarrity. Subs: Eoin Gallagher for Carroll, Aidan Girvan for N McWilliams, Padraig Mullan for E McWilliams, Padraig Mullan for Loughran

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Omagh)