Conroy named new Tyrone Ladies Minor captain

Ahead of their Ulster campaign the Tyrone minor management team headed by Darren McCann have confirmed Moy’s Emma Conroy as captain for 2023.

She takes the role on the back of plenty of experience having skippered the County Under 16s in 2021 and playing a key role for her club Moy. On Friday Conroy picked up an Ulster PPS All-Star Award having starred for St Catherine’s College Armagh. She has made rapid progress, is an an established player for club and county for several years now and very much one to watch for the future.

The Tyrone Minor vice-captain is Moortown’s Caoileann Quinn. The teenager from the Loughshore club recently helped St Mary’s Magherafelt to an Ulster Colleges Under 20 B title and was perhaps unfortunate not to pick up a schools All-Star herself.

Advertisement

Darren McCann took charge of Tyrone before Christmas and has been delighted with the response shown by a squad, filled with plenty of experience and underage quality.

They are set to face Dublin in a pre-season challenge match and, the St Ciaran’s Ballygawley teacher admits that will provide a marker as to where they are at in terms of preparations.

“We will see where we really are with this game. We played well in a recent friendly but meeting a Dublin side will show us the type of standard.

“Overall though I am pleased with the way we are going but I know already we have work to do.”

Mc Cann who has tasted success with club and schools is joined by Lurgan based Barry McManus, Martin Conroy and Carrickmore’s Pauric Fox, with former Tyrone senior goalkeeper Laura Kane also there to help coach the goalkeepers.

The Red Hands open their campaign away to Armagh on March 4th and follow that up with home games against Cavan and Monaghan.

Tyrone Minor Squad

Advertisement

Amelia Coyle- Castlederg; Kerri McCrystal- Errigal Ciaran; Erin Harvey- Fintona; Morgan McConomy- Naomh Eoghan; Aoife Farley- Beragh; Niamh Quinn- Errigal Ciaran; Lucy McKeown- Clonoe; Roisin Lynch- Aghyaran; Olivia McGuiness- Edendork; Ciara Hughes- Clonoe; Orla Devlin- Ardboe; Shauna McCrory- Omagh; Aine Strain- Omagh; Eve Teague- Dromore; Bree McBride- Glenelly; Aoife Quinn- Coalisland; Caoimhe Coyle- Carrickmore; Aine Grimes- Carrickmore; Nicole Donaghy- Edendork; Emer McCanny- Omagh; Emma Conroy-Moy; Emma Murphy-Moortown; Caoileann Quinn-Moortown; Ella McCaffrey-Edendork; Emily Maguire-Errigal Ciaran; Niamh Coyle-Strabane; Eva Cullen-Edendork; Aoibheann Gallagher-Naomh Eoghan; Emma Holmes-Moy; Cara O’Neill-Killyclogher; Shauna Teague-Dromore; Cora McElduff-Loughmacrory; Sorcha Gormley-Carrickmore; Sarah Devlin-Moortown; Mya Williamson-Trillick; Kelly McCaffrey-Errigal Ciaran