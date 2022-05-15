Contrasting emotions for Coulter and Robinson following epic Mulhern Cup Final

THE contrast in emotions felt by Neil Coulter and his opposite number Scott Robinson following Friday’s evening compelling Mulhern Cup Final could not have been greater.

On one hand Coulter, the Enniskillen Rangers players and their supporters were celebrating a first Mulhern Cup triumph in 23 years as Robinson and his deflated Kesh players trudged off to the dressingroom reflecting on what might have been.

For 79 minutes 10-man Kesh had given their all following the sending off of Justin Palmer and having come from two goals down to level looked the more likely winners.

But a mistake by goalkeeper Stefan McCusker allowed Jason Keenan to snatch a winner two minutes from time and that meant Fintona native Coulter had delivered his first trophy eight months after taking over the reins at the Ball Range.

After Keenan lifted the prized silverware, the Rangers boss admitted that Kesh had put his team under immense pressure in the second half.

“Credit to Kesh they produced a brilliant second half performance, they had a couple of great chances, we had a couple of chances,”he said.

“They were on the front foot, we were under a wee bit of pressure, but when you get the opportunity of a winner you take it.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the players, nobody sees the work they put in Tuesday, Thursday. It’s credit to them to keep going and to win a trophy to round of the season is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s been such a long time since we won this trophy. We haven’t even been close because we hadn’t even got to a final. It was always going to be tough for me following Micheal (Kerr) so to get that monkey off the back with a first trophy this season is great for me.

“It’s a rebuilding thing at Rangers this season but the players have shown the quality they have. They are serial winners; just because they have won a couple of Juniors and leagues doesn’t mean they don’t want to win. They have the mentality to keep going, going and going and that’s why it’s a delight for me to manage this squad.”

In stark contrast Robinson was left devastated by the manner of the 3-2 defeat. The Kesh boss felt that his players had been the better team, created the better chances and he couldn’t help feeling that this was a Mulhern Cup that had slipped from their grasp.

“There are no words to be honest,” he said.

“I felt we were miles the better team and anyone who says any different are way off the mark. My boys didn’t deserve that , they worked so hard.

“We didn’t take our chances and you can’t legislate for the kind of mistakes we made tonight. Stefan is a great lad, a great keeper and he’s saved us many more times than that so I can’t hold him responsible.

“I’m proud of what the boys have done but it’s a cruel, cruel game. It’s going to take us a while to get over it to be honest.

“When we got it back to 2-2 I was sure there was only going to be one winner and that was us. If not it was going all the way to extra-time and penalties at the very least.

“There has to be a winner and a loser and unfortunately we were the losers tonight. But we take a break now, recharge the batteries and be assured these boys will be back.”