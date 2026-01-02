Cookstown ‘100’ organisers launch a ‘game-changing’ initiative

CHRISTMAS is a season of giving, and the Cookstown & District Motor Cycle Club (MCC) is proud to announce it has a special gift for competitors ahead of next year’s Cookstown 100 road races.

As the longest-running national road racing organisation – second only to the Isle of Man TT – the Cookstown MCC has built a legacy of resilience and innovation in motorsport.

From the early days, when race legends such as Mike Hailwood, Philip McCallen, Robert Dunlop, and Michael Dunlop each scored their first road race wins at Cookstown, to pioneering initiatives like the ‘Man of the Meeting’ award in 1974, the first club to allow Robert Dunlop to return to racing following his 1994 IOM TT crash, and hosting the only road race worldwide during the 2020 pandemic, the Cookstown club has consistently sought ways to support riders and the sport.

In 2026, the 104th Cookstown 100 will feature a game-changing initiative—competitors will receive FREE and discounted entry fees. This means no one will pay a full entry fee to compete at the Cookstown 100!

This gesture by the club is an acknowledgement of those competing at the Cookstown event, who, year after year, continue to give their all for the fans while facing rising costs in pursuit of the sport they love.

“The Cookstown club has pledged that in 2026, loyal competitors who have raced with us over the past three years will receive ‘FREE’ entries, while others will enjoy reduced fees,” a club spokesperson said. “This one-off initiative represents a first-of-its-kind commitment to easing the burden on competitors at Cookstown, ensuring they are supported as generously as they support our event. Full details can be found on the club website: cookstown100.org.”

The excitement is building as we count down just 18 weeks until the thrilling sounds of roaring motorcycles fill the air once again at the iconic Orittor circuit. As one of the longest-running road races, second only to the Isle of Man TT, the Cookstown 100 is set to take place on Friday and Saturday, the 24th and 25th of April. This year, organisers are again offering fantastic online packages for race enthusiasts priced at just £25

For those looking for an enhanced experience, exclusive VIP Packages are available for £75. The new VIP area, conveniently located within the paddock, promises an unparalleled view of the grid and podium.