Cookstown crowned Div 3A champs after defeating Clogher

ACL Division 3A

Clogher 1-14 Cookstown 1-17

A BLISTERING scoring spree just after half-time made all the difference in this Division Three A league decider which saw Cookstown come good when it mattered to take the title and promotion to Intermediate level for 2026.

Carl McGuigan was the hero of the hour for the Fr Rocks. He scored the crucial goal and also added two great points as his side emerged with a great away victory.

It means that they can now look forward with confidence to Division Two action next year, while it’s all down to the championship for a bitterly-disappointed Clogher.

This was a high-octane clash right from the start. Both teams required one more victory to seal the title and, with it, promotion to Division Two. Former All-Ireland Final referee, Sean Hurson, was the man in the middle, and he kept control throughout.

It was Cookstown who enjoyed the better of the first half exchanges. The Fr Rocks enjoyed the advantage of a strong wind, and they made full use of that breeze in those opening stages. A series of scores helped put them into an early lead.

Conal Sheehy opened the scoring for them. Matthew Carney then added another and they were soon 0-3 to 0-1 ahead when Lorcan McMurray fired over. Strong runs through the centre from the likes of Luke Neeson, Niall McMurray and Michael Oscar Devlin created space and they came close to grabbing a goal.

Twice during that first half, Cookstown came agonisingly close to hitting the net. First, Michael Oscar Devlin saw his chance go just wide, and later in the half Clogher goalkeeper, Rory McElmy pulled off a great save from Conal Sheehy.

His stop highlighted a resurgence in Clogher’s fortunes despite facing into the wind. Ciaran Bogue opened their account early on, but they were struggling in that first quarter and it was only after the 15th minute that they really began to press.

Ryan McCaughey reduced the deficit, and the efforts of Mark Bogle, Conor Shields and Cillian Barkley worked well. In the full-forward line Ryan McCaughey, Ciaran Bogue and Marc McConnell looked lively throughout.

Points courtesy of Ciaran Bogue and Marc McConnell brought the teams level at 0-5 apiece approaching the end of the first half. But it was the visitors who finished the half in a real flourish with a flurry of well-taken scores.

Four points in added time made a huge difference for the Fr Rocks. Matthew Carbery got them going, and then the impressive Karol Wawrynkvewicz added a brilliant two-pointer after initially firing over a well-taken point.

It was a spurt which left them 0-9 to 0-5 ahead at the break. Nobody in the sizeable attendance could have anticipated how crucial those scores would ultimately prove here. There was little indication of what was to follow as the closeness of the exchanges continued on the resumption.

Just 30 seconds had elapsed when a great move from the Fr Rocks culminated in Niall Murray extending their lead. But Clogher briefly responded, and a two-pointer courtesy of Ciaran Shields and another from Ciaran Bogue reduced the deficit to only two.

All seemed set for an exciting and closely-fought second half.

However, Cookstown were finding increasing space where it mattered. Strong runs forward from Callum Kelly, Conal Sheehy, John McIvor and Barry Potter boosted their confidence and they were soon making that control count on the scoreboard as well.

Seamus Glackin extended their lead, and provided the prelude to the goal that really transformed their challenge.

It came eight minutes into that second half when the ball broke and Carl McGuigan was on hand to half-volley to the net. Suddenly, Cookstown were enjoying a 1-11 to 0-8 lead, and the way looked clear for them.

Carl McGuigan added a further point moments later and they were now really moving with positivity and purpose. Their goalscorer added another, then John McIvor popped forward for a well-taken score before Carl McGuigan completed an impressive blitz.

They now led by 1-14 to 0-8 entering the final quarter and the pressure was on Clogher to perhaps try and salvage something from the game. A series of missed chances had undermined their challenge in that third quarter, but they were soon given a lifeline.

Michael McCaughey’s point and then a goal which saw Sean McCaffrey scramble the ball to the net left five between the teams. With the score at 1-14 to 1-9, there was renewed hope for the Eire Ogs and they pressed hard to try and get another breakthrough.

But things didn’t go according to plan. Try as they might, the scores that they so desperately desired never arrived. A Ciaran Shields two-pointer was as good as it got for them, as Cookstown’s Conal Sheehy and Matthew Carbery sealed the win.

Scorers

Cookstown: Carl McGuigan 1-2, Karol Wawrynkvewicz 0-4 1x2pt, Matthew Carbery 0-4, Conal Sheehy 0-2, Lorcan McMurray 0-2, Niall McMurray 0-1, Seamus Glackin 0-1, John McIvor 0-1.

Clogher: Ryan McCaughey 0-5 2xf, 1x2pt f, Sean McCaffrey 1-0, Ciaran Bogue 0-2 1f, Ciaran Shields 0-2 1x2pt, Marc McConnell 0-1, Ciaran Bogue 0-1.

Teams

Clogher: Rory McElory, Sean McCaffrey, Dominic McKernan, Ruairi McCaughey, Conor Shields, Matthew Callaghan, Mark Bogle, Eoin Mellon, Darragh Mellon, Sean Bogle, Cillian Barky, Jamie Callaghan, Ryan McCaughey, Ciaran Bogue, Marc McConnell. Subs: Finbar McCaughey for E Mellon 18, Michael McCaughey for C Barkley, 40, Barry McCaughey for J Callaghan 46, Fergal McKenna for S Bogue 50.

Cookstown: Danny McElhatton, Ronan Donnelly, Conor Donnelly, Callan Kelly, Karl McGuigan, Luke Neeson, John McIvor, Niall McMurray, Nathan Connolly, Conall Sheehy, Karol Wawrynkvewicz, Michael Oscar Devlin, Lorcan McMurray, Matthew Carberry, Peter McGurk. Subs: Seamus Glackin for L McMurray 17, Barry Potter for P McGurk half-time, Eoin Donnelly for M Carney 24.

Referee: Sean Hurson, Galbally.