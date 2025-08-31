Cookstown cruise past Killyman to make Junior last eight

Cookstown 3-24 Killyman 0-3

COOKSTOWN’S quest for the Junior double began in impressive fashion as they blew away Killyman at a wind-battered Dunmoyle on Saturday afternoon.

With Eoghan Donnelly and Conall Sheehy taking a firm grip around the middle, and the likes of Matthew Carberry, Karol Wawrynkiewicz and second half sub Luke Neeson scoring at will, Fr Rocks never remotely looked in any danger of suffering an upset loss.

Yes to their credit Killyman huffed and puffed over the hour, with their pride ensuring that no white flag was raised, but the gulf in quality between the two sides was vast.

The elements favoured Fr Rocks in the first period, and they were able to encamp in St Mary’s half for long spells, with Killyman keeper Eddie Holland struggling to find much length with his kick-outs into the wind.

St Mary’s were held scoreless across the opening half an hour and despite the best efforts of defenders Declan McAlinden and Adam Cullen they couldn’t stem the bleeding with Cookstown regularly popping scores over the bar to lead 0-13 to 0-0 at the break.

The gusting elements also dictated the pattern of the first period and Fr Rocks attacker Carberry made the most of them when he curled over two sweet efforts in quick succession before landing a two pointer to ease his side into a 0-4 to no score advantage around the ten minute mark.

Scoring opportunities were few and far between for Killyman though Enda McGahan did see an effort from distance clip off the post, with Eoghan McGahan screwing the rebound off target.

The accurate Wawrynkiewicz slotted over a brace of pointed frees to widen the gap, and also registered from open play, as did the lively Eoghan Donnelly.

The signs were already looking ominous for Killyman, though keeper Holland did pull off a fine smothering save to deny Karol McGuigan a goal.

Coming up to the break Cookstown continued to pull away with metronomic efficiency as Wawrynkiewicz struck over a sweet two point free from off the ground, and Charlie McElkearney, Conall Sheehy and Seamus Glackin also banged over scores.

The onslaught was sustained on the restart as McGuigan knocked one over and then Wawrynkiewicz cracked a low shot against the base of the Killyman post, before tagging on a free.

Midfielders Sheehy and Donnelly both each slipped over their second of the contest, while sub Neeson fisted a score, before Killyman finally broke their duck in the 43rd minute, Caomhan McGahan planting a two point free between the sticks, leaving it 0-18 to 0-2.

Wawrynkiewicz and Shea Gates traded frees but just past the three quarter mark the Killyman goal was finally breached by McElkearney, on the rebound after Wawrynkiewicz cracked one off the bar.

Subs Luke Neeson, Darragh McHugh and Niall McMurray each slipped over scores down the home straight and to compound St Mary’s misery Neeson helped himself to two late goals, the first poked home from close range and the latter a penalty with almost the last kick.

Scorers

Cookstown: Karol Wawrynkiewicz (0-8, 1tpf, 4f), Luke Neeson (2-2), Matthew Carberry (0-5, 1tp, 1f), Charlie McElkearney (1-1), Conall Sheehy (0-2), Eoghan Donnelly, Seamus Glackin, Darragh McHugh, Niall McMurray (0-1 each)

Killyman: Caomhan McGahan (0-2,tpf), Shea Gates (0-1,f)

Teams

Cookstown: Danny McElhatton, John McIvor, Connor Donnelly, Ronan Donnelly, Michael Oscar Devlin, Callan Kelly, Karol McGuigan, Conall Sheehy, Eoghan Donnelly, Seamus Glackin, Karol Wawrynkiewicz, Peter McGurk, Charlie McElkearney, Matthew Carberry, Matthew McCrellis. Subs used: Luke Neeson for P McGurk (34mins), Niall McMurray for M McCrellis (38), Nathan Connolly for S Glackin (38), Darragh McHugh for K McGuigan (38), Keegan Hampsey for C McElkearney (60)

Killyman: Eddie Holland, Liam McGahan, Adam Cullen, Michael McParland, Declan McAlinden, Ronan McVeigh, Eamon Donnelly, Gary Hamill, Adam Roche, Eoghan McGahan, Enda McGahan, Cahal McGahan, Caomhan McGahan, Sean Donnelly, Shea Gates. Subs used: Darragh Morgan for S Donnelly (50mins), Shea Hughes for M McParland (50), Cormac McGahan for E Donnelly (55)

Referee: Odhran Gallen (Castlederg)