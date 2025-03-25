Cookstown High lads clinch historic cup triumph treble

COOKSTOWN High School made history once again by completing a remarkable treble of Schools Cups victories, securing the U13 Bannister Cup, U14 Ferris Cup, and U15 Richardson Cup in a spectacular display of talent and determination.

This impressive achievement marks the second consecutive year the school has claimed all three prestigious titles, continuing their dominance in junior school hockey.

The school has now won eight out of the last nine junior Schools Cups, a testament to their consistent excellence at the grassroots level of the sport.

The U13 Bannister Cup, U14 Ferris Cup, and U15 Richardson Cup wins have reinforced Cookstown High School’s reputation for outstanding performance in Ulster.

Miss G Evans, Principal of Cookstown High School, expressed immense pride in the teams performances: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their dedication to excellence.

“Achieving this treble for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and sportsmanship of both our players and coaching staff.

“This success is a reflection of our core values of Excellence, Opportunity, and Support. We strive to create an environment where every student has the opportunity to excel, and this achievement demonstrates the power of our supportive community in nurturing the potential of our athletes.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure that these values remain at the heart of everything we do.”

Mr M Haycock, Head of Physical Education at Cookstown High School, also shared his excitement: “This is a fantastic achievement and a true reflection of the commitment and passion of our students.

“Winning eight out of the last nine junior Schools Cups is no small feat, and it speaks to the skill and determination of our athletes.

“However, none of this would be possible without the unwavering support from our volunteer coaches at Cookstown Hockey Club and the incredible involvement of parents. Their dedication and hard work have been invaluable in helping us reach this level of success, and we are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support.

“We look forward to continuing to build on this success and inspiring even more athletes to strive for excellence.”

Cookstown High School’s continued success in junior hockey has earned them well-deserved recognition, and this latest treble is expected to inspire even more athletes at the school to pursue excellence both on and off the pitch. With a solid foundation in place, the school is undoubtedly poised to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.