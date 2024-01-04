Council chair holds reception for Greencastle handballers

THE chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, recently hosted a reception for Greencastle Handball Club in recognition of their achievements in 2023 including a number of firsts for the Club.

Greencastle Handball Club was established in 1998 and had many years of success up to 2012. Following a short break, the club was revived in 2016 and has been going from strength to strength ever since. 2023 was a very successful year for the club winning County, Ulster, National and All Ireland titles.

Cllr O’Reilly outlined the litany of successes enjoyed by the club over the past twelve months.

Advertisement

“The under 15 girls team consisting of Alice McGlinchey, MaryJo Morris, Aimee Fox, Grace Teague and Emma Conway made history by winning the club’s first All Ireland Féile na nGael Division 1 title. This was followed by another tremendous achievement with the girls winning the All Ireland 60×30 title,” he said.

“Further All Ireland success was achieved by Emma Conway, Aimee Fox, MaryJo Morris, Caislin Tracey, Tarlach Tracey, Sean McGlinchey and Alice McGlinchey throughout the Year.

“Emma, Aimee, Caislin and Alice were all members of the Ulster handball team of six to win the All Ireland Inter-provincial Softball Juvenile Championship title. This was the first time Ulster has won this title and the team members were all from Tyrone.

“Further All Ireland success was achieved at the All Ireland Juvenile Softball Champions with Caislin Tracey winning the under 16 doubles All Ireland titles and Aimee Fox and MaryJo Morris claiming runner-up in the under 14 doubles.

“Sean McGlinchey and Emma Conway both competed in the All Ireland Gael Linn Series which is regarded as the top juvenile club competition. Both players claimed well deserved runner-up titles.

“In the Irish Junior Nationals, Tarlach Tracey won the 13 and under Plate Champion title with Emma Conway, Caislin Tracey and Ciaran Óg Tracey performing excellently against tough opponents.”

The Council chair added that the Greencastle club also had great success at the Ulster Handball Championships with Emma Fox, Emma Conway, Aimee Fox, Grace Teague, MaryJo Morris, Caislin Tracey and Tarlach Tracey all collecting Ulster titles and Ava Morris gaining a runner-up title.

Advertisement

In addition Emma Conway competed in the Ulster Schools Cumann na mBunscoil and won the title of Under 13 Ulster Champion.

Cllr O’Reilly concluded: “ The success which the club has achieved in 2023 is remarkable and this is testament to the players competing as well as the hard work and commitment of the committee and coaches.

“I understand you aim to continue to build on this success in the years ahead and you have taken significant steps to achieve this through a club development plan.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to ensuring that our people are healthy and well physically, mentally and emotionally and clubs such as Greencastle Handball Club enable us to achieve this.

“I would like to commend the committee, under the chair Darryl McCullagh, for your hard work and commitment to sustain the club. You provide excellent opportunities for young people and adults to be active and engage in a sport in a rural area ensuring that sporting opportunities are accessible to everyone.

“I would also like to congratulate the coaching team, led by Kieran Tracey, for training the young people to a high standard helping them to achieve outstanding success.

“Congratulations to all the club members on your success at all levels. You have done yourselves, your family and friends, your club, you county and your district proud.

“Playing sport at a competitive level requires many hours of practice and good levels of fitness. I would like to commend you for your commitment and dedication to attend training and the various competitions alongside your school work. I would encourage you to also enjoy the experience of travelling throughout Ireland to compete and make new friends.”

On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr O’Reilly congratulated everyone involved in bringing success to the Club, County and District ans wished them every success for the future.