Council hosts Éire Óg All-Ireland Féile Camogie champions

CHAIR of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, hosted a reception at the Grange Council Offices recently to celebrate the All-Ireland Féile success of the Éire Óg Carrickmore under 15 Camogie team.

Speaking at the event, Chair of the Council, Cllr McElduff said that right from the outset of the team’s Féile journey they demonstrated exceptional resolve and resilience.

Faced with tough competition in Tyrone, they responded with determination, securing strong victories over Omagh and Tattyreagh, which earned them a spot in the County semi-finals. In the semi-final, the team triumphed over Edendork in a thrilling game, setting up a match against Eglish in the final. There they claimed a well-earned victory, attaining their third consecutive Tyrone Féile title.

Cllr McElduff stated: “This was a remarkable achievement that is a reflection of the team’s consistency and focused preparation.

““They then travelled to Rathangan, County Wexford, to compete in the All-Ireland Féile at St Anne’s GAA. There, the girls faced teams from across Ireland, opening with an impressive display over Westport of Mayo, scoring 2-9 to 0-1. Followed by, Burt of Donegal, with Éire Óg Carrickmore winning 2-10. Thereafter, Ballinagh of Cavan were defeated 1-7 to 0-1.

“ In the semi-final, the team went up against Annacurra of Wicklow and once again showcased their incredible skill, winning 2-7 to 0-1.

“ Finally, in a gripping showdown against, St Anne’s of Wexford. Éire Óg Carrickmore’s U15 Camogie team showcased remarkable tenacity.

“ With spirit and fierce commitment, they powered through to a 0-6 to 0-1 victory, securing the All-Ireland Féile title. What an amazing achievement for this exceptional team.

“ I want to acknowledge and celebrate each and every player for your outstanding efforts and genuine passion for the game. I truly believe that the team’s success is a testament not only to your talent, but also to the love you bring to the sport and the shining example of teamwork you all represent.

“You are undoubtedly an inspiration to future Camogie stars.

“ On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my commendations to Shane Gormley and the coaching team, thank you for your leadership and belief in the girls.

“ To the parents and supporters, your encouragement has also been instrumental to the team’s success. And to the players, you’ve proven yourselves champions in every sense of the word. Congratulations, and wishing you all the best in all of your future endeavours,” the Council chair concluded.