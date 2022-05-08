Countryside Challenge winner Brooke is counting down the days to Hartpury trip

THERE is no shortage of excitement in the McCrossan household at present as plans are underway for a trip to England for the big equestrian event at Hartpury this summer after Brooke won the Countryside Challenge.

The 12-year-old from Castlederg, who is a keen member of Omagh RDA and finished third in a recent dressage competition too, showed a tremendous range of equestrian skills and co-ordination to conquer a challenging course to win the top prize, which is a place at Hartpury this summer.

“She’s over the moon,” beamed Brooke’s mum Bronagh.

“She just can’t wait to get over to England, at the minute it’s all about planning and preparation, looking for accommodation and looking at maps.

“We’ve never been before but once you Google it and look things up it’s starting to get more exciting.”

The Countryside Challenge sees competitors have to tackle what is essentially an obstacle course, much like the dog agility courses at Crufts, but on a slightly bigger scale. The riders have to guide their mounts over bridges, around poles and make sure they are in the correct position for the competitor to post a letter.

Knockavoe School pupil Brooke, who only started riding four years ago, displayed all the skills needed to complete the course in style to win the Countryside Challenge and her mum was delighted for her daughter, who has shown a lot of dedication to the sport since taking it up.

“She has a connection with the horses and I can see a difference in her, she’s wild about animals full stop,” Bronagh added about her daughter, who suffers from epilepsy and developmental delay.

“She is very dedicated to it, she loves it and I wouldn’t take it away from her because it’s all she really enjoys.

“The many times we’ve seen her lying in bed being resuscitated, as parents we’re delighted for her to get a reward from it and to see that wee smile on her face just makes your day.”