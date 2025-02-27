County champions crowned after action-packed week

THE annual Tyrone Open Badminton Championships took place last week in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and was hosted by the Clogher Valley and Western District Badminton League.

The organisers would like to thank all those who took part, their support of this tournament is very much appreciated and congratulations to all the prize winners. Thanks also to the committee members for taking entries, arranging the matches and ensuring the smooth running of the competition each night and for providing the very welcome refreshments! The Clogher Valley and Western District Badminton League will be celebrating their 60th anniversary at the annual Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 2 2025 at the Silverbirch Hotel. All players, past and present, will be very welcome..

Results

A Men: Winners – Ryan McBeth and Christopher Kemps; Runners-up – Ian Dunlop and Kyle Graham.

A Ladies: Winners – Ciara Nelson and Judith McClure; Runners-up – Mecaela McFarland and Suzanne Dawson.

A Mixed: Winners – Ryan McBeth and Ciara Nelson; Runners-up – Christopher Kemps and Judith McClure.

B Men: Winners – Jaewon Lee and Edmund Chan; Runners-up – Luke Simpson and Brad Shepherd.

B Ladies: Winners – Karen Corry and Alex McAuley; Runners-up – Gemma Armstrong and Jessica Sproule.

B Mixed: Winners – Danniel Williamson and Hannah Elliott; Runners-up – Jack Patterson and Alex McAuley.

C Men: Winners – Jibin Kennedy and Tony Francis; Runners-up – David Duncan and Darryl Duncan.

C Ladies: Winners – Casey Harron and Victoria Boyd; Runners-up – Jennifer Glasgow and Chloe Lucas.

C Mixed: Winners – David Duncan and Casey Harron; Runners-up – Darryl Duncan and Victoria Boyd.

A/B Men: Winners – Noel Ebbitt and M O’Reilly; Runners-up – Jaewon Lee and Edmund Chan.

A/B Ladies: Winners – Mecaela McFarland and Janice Warnock; Runners-up – Sheena Hughes and Judith Hawkes.

A/B Mixed: Winners – M O’Reilly and Mecaela McFarland; Runners-up – Daniel Williamson and Sheena Hughes.

B/C Men: Winners – R. Love and C O’Malley; Runners-up – Daniel Williamson and Joseph Williamson.

B/C Ladies: Winners – Hazel Elder and Lily Elder; Runners-up – Joy Love and Tina Donaghy.

B/C Mixed: Winners – Daniel Williamson and Hannah Elliott; Runners-up – Joseph Williamson and Hazel Elder.