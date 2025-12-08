County Sect report reflects on two All-Ireland underage triumphs

THE twin All-Ireland successes which Tyrone footballers secured at underage level in the past summer ‘brought a deep sense of pride to clubs and communities throughout the county’, Secretary Michael Kerr points out in his annual report to the annual Convention which is due to take place on Tuesday night in Garvaghey.

Paying tribute to the County Minor and Under-20 teams which each landed All-Ireland titles in the space of six memorable weeks the Carrickmore man said that the past year will be remembered ‘for the wonderful scenes of celebration following those victories in the finals’.

He reflected back on the Under-20s path to glory first of all.

“ Both those successes brought a deep sense of pride to clubs and communities throughout the county. Back-to-back All-Ireland titles for our U20s, a third title in four years, was backboned by an underlying belief within the players and management that anything is possible if you work hard enough.

“ That hard work was no clearer than on two successive nights in Owenbeg back in April when first Doire, and then Dún na nGall were edged out in memorable encounters. This led us to renewing rivalries with Ciarraí in the All-Ireland semi final, with Tír Eoghain emerging victorious on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-14.

“ This set up a novel final pairing, where An Lú provided the opposition in the Athletic Grounds. Not to be denied, the Red Hands produced a five star – and five goal – performance to retain the Clarke Cup, a feat last accomplished by ourselves back in 2000/2001.”

The County Secretary added:” Joey Clarke had the honour of collecting the Clarke Cup on behalf of the side, writing another proud chapter in the history books. As is becoming customary, we are indebted to our players, the manager Paul Devlin and the entire backroom team who once again delivered on the biggest stage for Tír Eoghain.”

Mr Kerr then turned his attentions to the successful Tyrone Minor footballers who in July replicated the achievement of their under-20 counterparts.

“ Having collected the Ulster title with victory over An Cabhán in the Final at Brewster Park, they then saw off the challenges of

Corcaigh and Ros Comáin to reach the All-Ireland Final where Ciarraí lay in wait.

“ For much of the game, it looked like the Tír Eoghain lads were going to fall short, but digging deep they managed to swing the game their way in the final moments.

“ Having fallen at the provincial semi final stage in the past two seasons, to Doire in 2024 (eventual winners) and Muineachán in 2023 (beaten All- Ireland finalists), huge credit must go to the players and coaching team, led by Gerard Donnelly, for making the 2025 season one to remember.”

The County Secretary added that the incredible prospect of the treble loomed on the horizon for a short period until the Tyrone seniors eventually lost out in the All-Ireland semi-final to Kerry. He felt it had been a season of ‘near misses and fine margins’ for Malachy O’Rourke’s side overall.

“ While the initial disappointment of dropping to Division 2 in the National League was somewhat dulled by reaching the last four of

the All-Ireland Series, 2025 will be remembered as a year of near misses and fine margins. There is no doubt that finding consistency from game to game remains the key challenge moving forward. Our thanks to all the players, manager Malachy O’Rourke, all his coaches and backroom team for their work throughout the year and we wish them well as the 2026 season fast approaches.”

Turning his attentions to the club front Mr Kerr stated that there was little doubt which team provided the undoubted highlight of 2025.

“ For the first time eighteen years, a new name is added! The twenty second different Club name will appear on the Tyrone Senior Football Championship Roll of Honour. The media coverage that Loughmacrory and our county received over their historic win was magnificent and well deserved.

“ It was a privilege to be present to see the euphoria and jubilation, in young and old in equal measure. The endeavours of everyone who had ever put their shoulder to the Lough wheel are acknowledged, as their prayers were answered with the ultimate accolade. Comhghairdeas do Loch Mhic Ruairí Naomh Treasa.”