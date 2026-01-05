‘Cracker’ of a show to round off the year

Ecclesville’s Christmas Cracker Show was a great event with over 100 entries and competitors coming from far and wide to jump Raymond Caldwell’s courses! The participants got into the festive spirit and turned out in an array of festive costumes and tinsel! The Fancy Dress parade, sponsored by RD Equestrian, was a brilliant display of Santa’s, elfs, Christmas jumpers and ponies adorned with tinsel, bells and lights!

The enthusiastic spectators were entertained with great jump-offs and also a fun novelty class.

Eleven very competitive pairs took on the popular Run and Ride Pairs competition, this year it was won by Katie Nevin running and her sister Ella riding the very speedy Remi.

In the very popular Open Classes, Poppy Coulter won the 60cm class on the very nifty Rosie! Yvonne Foley riding her lovely horse Muscat won the 80cm class. The 90cm first place rosette went to a delighted Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.

The Show organisers are grateful to RD Equestrian for sponsoring the Fancy Dress parade at this very popular Show. Also thanks to Raymond Caldwell and his team for the great courses.

Cross-poles – Double Clears

Lilly Mulligan and Nemo; Maisie MQuaid and Annie; Caitlin Maguire and Chester; Mya McMahon and Henry; Chloe Magee and Joey; Willow McGirr and JJ; Anna Armstrong and Bluey; Kaileigh Russell and Flo; Lily Moore and Izzy

Fancy Dress Parade

Chloe Magee and Joey; Lilly Mulligan and Nemo; Daisy Gaskin and Bleech; Kaileigh Russell and Flo; Caitlin Maguire and Chester; Jessica McCarroll and Lottie; Myra McCarroll and Polly; Anna Armstrong and Bluey; Paige Nugent and Spirit; Emily Thompson and Bobby; Finn McGirr and Holly; Mya McMahon and Henry; Aishling McAleer and Polka; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Maisie McQuaid and Annie

55cm Novice – Double Clears

Daisy Gaskin and Bleech; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Finn McGirr and Hollie; Willow McGirr and Polka; Paige Nugent and Spirit; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Jessica McCarroll and Lottie; Myra Mc Carroll and Polly; Lily Moore and Izzy; Callie Cooke and Lady; Louise Slevin and Bess; Ella Nevin and Pixie

60cm Open

1st Poppy Coulter and Rosie; 2nd Sierra Melley and Chester; 3rd Jessica McCarroll and Lottie

Run and Ride

1st Katie Nevin with Ella Nevin and Remi; 2nd Eve Russell with Poppy Coultar and Rosie; 3rd Amelia Devlin with Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady

70cm Novice – Double Clears

Ellie McElholm and Bobby; Emily McFarland and Bounty; Jessica McCarroll and Lily; Katie Nevin and Jack; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Poppy Coultar and Honey; Melissa Tinney and Don; Zara Tinney and Alice

80cm Open

1st Yvonne Foley and Muscat; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Lady; 3rd Callie Cooke and Pello

90cm Novice (Double Clears)

Wendy McAleer and Gio; Callie Cooke and Pello

90cm Open

1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Ella Nevin and Remi; 3rd Katie Nevin and Maverick

The organisers would like to thank all the competitors for the continued support for their Showjumping Leagues and Shows in 2025. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2026 when the first of the Leagues will commence on Friday 9 January