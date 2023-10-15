Crozier and McMahon step aside from Galbally

By Niall Gartland

GALBALLY Pearses joint-managers Paddy Crozier and Joe McMahon have stepped aside after two fruitful years in charge of the Tyrone club.

They took the reins ahead of the 2022 season and it turned out to be a hugely memorable year as they bagged a Tyrone and Ulster Intermediate football championship double.

They overcame Edendork in the Tyrone decider, in doing so achieving promotion to Division One, and were deserving victors over Corduff as they claimed the Ulster Intermediate title for the first time in the club’s history.

They subsquently made it all the way to an All-Ireland decider in Croke Park, losing out to a strong Rathmore side from Kerry but giving a good account of themselves on a proud day for all involved with the Pearses.

This year Galbally secured their Division One status before losing out to Dromore in the first round of the senior championship, and it has emerged this weekend that they will be in the hunt for new management ahead of the 2024 season as Paddy Crozier and former Tyrone star Joe McMahon have decided to step aside from the role.