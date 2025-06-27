Cumann na mBunscoil Finals Day at Garvaghey

ALLIANZ Cumann na mBunscoil Tir Eoghain held its Finals Day recently at Garvaghey. After an entertaining and high-quality day of action the various winners were as follows:

Iggy Jones Cup – St Brigid’s PS Mountfield

Thaddy Turbitt Cup – St Patrick’s PS Eskra

Cumann na mBunscol Cup – St John’s PS Kingisland

Allianz Cup – St Colmcille’s PS Carrickmore

Ladies Shield – St Patrick’s PS Gortin

Ladies Cup – St Mary’s PS Ballygawley

Bertie Foley Cup – St Joseph’s PS Galbally

“Thank you to all the Tyrone primary schools who took part in all 2025 Cumann na Bunscoil activities and events and to all coordinators for their time and hard work organising the heats and sections,” stated a representative afterwards.

“Thanks to our County Board and all the county coaches for their continued support and coaching in our primary schools.

“Many thanks to our Cumann na mBunscol chairperson Joe Canavan, secretary Brian Gormley and to all our committee members for their hard work and dedication throughout the years to ensure that Gaelic Games are the games of choice for our children.”