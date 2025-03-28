Dalton Cup delight for Omagh CBS after extra-time thriller

Omagh CBS 2-16 Abbey CBS 3-11

(after extra-time)

OMAGH CBS have won their latest provincial title with a magnificent Dalton Cup final victory over Abbey CBS on Wednesday afternoon after extra-time.

Hosted by the Truagh Gaels club in Monaghan, a sensational point from Omagh CBS full-back Odhran Goodman sent a thrilling contest into extra-time, after which they held their nerve superbly with a number of stunning scores to get their hands on the big prize.

It’s the second time in a matter of months that Omagh CBS have overcome the Newry-based school in a prestigious Ulster final, having also claimed Rannafast Cup honours just before Christmas.

When you add in Omagh CBS’ recent MacRory and Hogan Cup triumphs, it’s certainly been a storied period for the Kevlin Road school, and they were full value for their win yesterday.

Omagh CBS powered out of the traps, racing into a 1-3 to no score lead after only six minutes of play, a dream start and an accurate representation of their early dominance.

The impressive Daniel Colton got their account up and running with a superbly struck free and not long after they had the ball in the back of the Abbey net, full-back Odhran Goodman showing impeccable composure to tee up Patrick Turner, who unleashed an unstoppable effort beyond the reach of the Abbey goalkeeper.

All the momentum was with the Brothers at this early stage and they opened up a six-point cushion when skilful full-forward Jack McCarroll jinked inside his man and curled over a lovely score.

Abbey CBS weren’t at the races at all though they did conjure a goal chance in the 10th minute, a threatening pass across goal intercepted by Goodman, who was showing his ability at both ends of the field.

McCarroll got his second of the day, another exquisite effort, but Abbey worked their way into the game in the second quarter, tightening up at the back and getting their hands on possession in the middle.

Eoghan Rafferty, a big, dangerous player who proved a real handful, won a free which he himself converted to get their account up and running with 16 minutes on the clock. Jonny O’Hagan added another before Omagh CBS reasserted themselves with a fine point from half-back Thomas Colton.

Abbey CBS had missed a few chances but they still had the lion’s share of possession at this stage and they enjoyed a strong finish to the half, Sean Power firing to the net after a sweeping team move before the ever-threatening Eoghan Rafferty won and converted another free.

That left Omagh CBS carrying a 1-4 to 1-3 lead into the second-half and they edged two in front when their early goalscorer Patrick Turner knocked over a free from close range.

Like the first-half, they’d started much the stronger of the two outfits and Daniel Colton landed a fine point before their second goal of the game, a rasping effort from Lorcan Gallen.

The Brothers now led by double scores with 35 minutes on the clock but there was still plenty of time for Abbey CBS to forge a comeback and they nabbed their second goal of the contest via Tom Keely before two points in quick succession left the bare minimum between the teams with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Omagh CBS needed a settling score and Colton tagged on a free, though Abbey responded with a point from Jarlath Murphy, his second of the day.

The scores were coming thick and fast and the two teams exchanged further scores as the clock ticked into the final ten minutes.

The game was there for the taking and both teams were giving it everything in their efforts to get across the line in first place with Omagh CBS carrying a precarious one-point lead.

Jarlath Murphy levelled matters, his goal-bounded shot deflected over the bar after a brilliant save from Omagh CBS goalkeeper Jarlath Donnelly with 57 minutes gone.

There was still time for a winner at either end of the pitch and there was agony from a Brothers perspective when they conceded an injury-time free which was knocked over the bar by O’Hagan.

However, it’s not over until it’s over and Odhran Goodman struck an inspirational point to send the game into extra-time with the very last kick.

So both teams were back to square one, though Omagh CBS were the slightly more fruitful team in the opening period, outscoring their opponents by two to one with Patrick Turner and Cormac McGarvey finding the target for the Brothers.

Further scores from the impressive Daniel Colton and Turner opened up a three-point lead though Abbey didn’t throw in the towel and closed the gap with O’Hagan’s fourth free of the afternoon.

Turner, who was downright excellent, got yet another point before sub Billy McElholm got his name on the scoresheet but there was another twist as Abbey CBS midfielder Adam McEvoy bundled home a goal.

That left only a point between the teams in a helter-skelter finish. Who would prevail? Omagh CBS kept their heads and Cormac McGarvey landed the final point to seal an unbelievable victory – well done to all involved.

Scorers

Omagh CBS: Patrick Turner (1-4, 1f), Lorcan Gallen (1-1, 1f), Daniel Colton (0-4, 2f), Jack McCarroll and Cormac McGarvey (0-2), Thomas Colton, Billy McElhom, and Odhran Goodman (0-1 each)

Abbey CBS: Jonny O’Hagan (0-4, 3f), Adam McEvoy (1-0), Eoghan Rafferty (0-3, 3f), Senan Power (1-0), Tom Keeley (1-0), Jarlath Murphy (0-3), Senan Conlon (0-1)

Teams

Omagh CBS: Jarlath Donnelly, Brendan McKenna, Odhran Goodman, Sean Colton, Dáithí Corrigan, Bráonain O’Kane, Thomas Colton, Sean Collins, Ciaran McBrearty, Lorcan Gallen, Daniel Colton, Cormac McGarvey, Dan Sheridan, Jack McCarroll, Patrick Turner. Subs: Aidan Donnelly for McBrearty, Billy McElholm for Sheridan

Abbey CBS: Alex Garvey, Shay Garvey, Harry Cooney, Luke Rodgers, Jay Cooney, Jack Magill, Charlie Kearney, Adam McEvoy, Daibhi Carr, Jonny O’Hagan, Tom Keeley, Eoghan Rafferty, Jarlath Murphy, Ryan Morgan, Senan Power. Subs: Senan Conlon for Rafferty