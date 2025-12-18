Daly: Defence won the day for the Éire Ógs

CAMOGIE- ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

By Niall Gartland

ÉIRE Ógs camogie co-captain Aoibhinn Daly produced her latest powerhouse performance as they surged to All-Ireland honours with Saturday’s victory over St Kevin’s, but she was keen to praise the collective effort on a historic day for the club.

The Carrickmore-based club curtailed their hitherto free-scoring opponents St Kevin’s to a miserly 1-5 across the hour, a testament to the unstinting efforts of Éire Óg players right across the pitch.

Daly finished as the game’s top-scorer with five points to her name but she acknowledged that their victory owed just as much to the gritter qualities. Indeed, Daly herself put in a Trojan effort in the fight for primary possession in the engine room.

“We knew they’d racked up big scores right throughout the year, so we knew we’d have to put in a serious effort to stop them. They have some excellent forwards but our defence was outstanding and didn’t give them any space to get a shot away.”

There was a buoyant travelling contingent who made the way to Abbotstown in the outskirts of Dublin to cheer on the Éire Ógs, and Daly was delighted that their faith was rewarded with an All-Ireland title.

“We’ve had a brilliant following this last few years. This year we won title-after-title and to top it off with an All-Ireland is something you dream about. It’s actually hard to put it into words, winning an All-Ireland with my club. It’s been a brilliant season but it definitely tops the lot.”

Aoibhinn also praised her co-captain Ailise Coyle, who was ruled out of commission this season with an ACL injury but still played a key role on the sidelines.

“Ailise suffered a bad injury at the start of the year but it didn’t stop her. She’s been in the management and helped drive us on to a number of titles, and that shows you what a leader she is.”