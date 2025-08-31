Danish delight for Omagh contingent

OMAGH Triathlon Club had 17 members – and many more supporters – in Denmark at Ironman Copenhagen.

The training and preparation this past year was about to come into fruition as the competitors lined up to begin their long day. The race began with a 3.8km swim in the artificial lagoon at Amager Strandpark. The sun was rising as the athletes entered the calm saltwater.

Then, the rolling cycle course is known for its fast times and high speeds as the athletes leave the city of Copenhagen and travel north along the coast.

At Skodsborg, they began their first lap around the Danish countryside and head inland towards Holte.

Upon completion of the two laps, it was southbound along the coast once more to head back for Copenhagen city centre.

So the helmets were off and the legs were put under more pressure as the marathon awaited all those that made it this far – and all of the Omagh participants did just that. The final stint of the Ironman was four 10km laps in the heart of Copenhagen, with amazing sights such as The Little Mermaid statue and the Amalienborg Castle.

As the miles ticked away, the finish line drew closer and the competitors could finally step onto the famous red carpet.

Results: Conor Maguire – 08.46.41, Damian O’Hagan – 09.24.36, Sean Gillespie – 09.43.38, Jude Harkin – 09.47.39, Stephen McKenna – 10.17.24, Derryl McQuade – 10.28.31, Eddie Molloy – 11.02.02, Vinnie McAtee – 11.23.25, Seamus Arkinson – 11.53.37, Lucy McDermott – 11.54.39, Padraig McDermott – 12.11.55, Adrian McKinney – 12.30.48, Gerard Turbitt – 12.42.04, Jarlath Murphy – 13.21.52, Shane McGale – 13.42.43, Elaine Mallaghan – 15.26.00. Gerard’s time was enough for him to place first in his category.