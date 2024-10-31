Danny secures title in his first season on the lough shore

HAVING embarked on the ninety plus mile round trip from one end of the county to the other a few days a week for several years, domestic circumstances eventually compelled Danny Ball into making the call to switch club allegiances.

And while insisting that his ‘heart’ will always lie with Clann na nGael, the 32 year old has enjoyed a memorable first year lining out in the green jersey of Derrylaughan, helping the lough shore men to land the Tyrone Intermediate Championship title just last week.

Half-forward Ball played an instrumental role in the Kevin Barrys hard-fought two point victory over Moy in the County decider at Healy Park, and that’s where the side return again this Saturday evening to tackle Donegal champions Termon in the opening round of the Ulster Club Championship.

Advertisement

He admitted that upping sticks on the GAA front wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“ Look I loved playing for Clann na nGael. That’s where my heart still is but I love Derrylaughan now too.

“ I am married up here now four years. I had travelled for three years down the road to Clann na nGael for training and matches. But this year we were lucky enough to have our first born Colm and that was the decision made.

“He was the reason that I transferred. The travel was becoming too much, it was near on an hour drive both ways.”

Danny’s wife Alicia is a cousin of the two Robinson brothers- Mark and Sean- who have been superb in the Derrylaughan defence all season and overall Ball has been impressed from day one by the close knit bond which exists within the squad.

“ I have been living here now four years but I have known the fellas for quite a while even before I joined up to play for the club, and followed their fortunes.

“ I am absolutely delighted for them. They were heartbroken last year when they lost the (Championship) semi-final. They are a hard working group of lads and have been really welcoming to me.”

Advertisement

Derrylaughan flew out of the traps against Moy in the recent County Final, full-forward Tomas Carney belting home a brilliant early goal. Ball stated that the pre-match plan involved getting off to a fast start ideally.

“ It was unbelievable. When you set out your stall at the start of the year you are dreaming of a Championship run and obviously like every team you want to win it. So it was pure delight.

“ We had planned all week to start fast. We have had a few games where we haven’t started as quick.

“ Once we got ahead we had said we don’t want to take the foot off the gas but Moy are a brilliant side and they were always going to have a purple patch and come back at us. We just had to dig in and keep working hard and play the simple pass.”

It’s no great secret that playing resources around the Washing Bay have been stretched for small rural sides such as Derrylaughan in recent times, hence their amalgamation with neighbours Derrytresk to operate at youth level as Na Doiri Oga.

Danny hopes that their Championship breakthrough can act as an inspiration for the young Gaels in the area to hopefully replicate that success themselves down the line.

“ We received messages of support all week from the young ones and they were out in force for the Final so hopefully this victory provides a bit of inspiration for them. Championship silverware for the club is a great boost to everyone and I’d say the young ones will be buzzing to get out to their training too and get some success themselves.”

Tyrone teams have built up an excellent track record competing in the Ulster Intermediate Championship, with Derrylaughan hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Galbally and Cookstown (each of whom reached All-Ireland Finals) in the coming weeks.

Ball admits that they have a number of stern but appetising challenges awaiting them now, not just at the back end of this year but also looking ahead to next season now as well.

“ Going up to Division One and facing the cream of the crop will be a big test for us again but it’s one we are looking forward to and before that we have the Ulster Championship too. All players want to be operating at the top table and we now have that opportunity. We will look forward to all the challenges that lie ahead of us.”