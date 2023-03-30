Date set for Strabane and Lifford Half Marathon

THIS year’s Strabane and Lifford Half Marathon has been confirmed for Sunday June 11 with registration now open.

The announcement comes after elected members of Derry City and Strabane District Council this week ratified the decision of its Business and Culture Committee to approve its Festival and Events Strategy for 2023.

The eighth staging of one of the most popular events on the north west’s athletics calendar, which is one of only two half marathons in Ireland that crosses the border, is expected to attract a field of over 1,000 runners.

Previously, as part of the local authority’s cost saving exercise to strike the rate for the district, members took the decision to alternate the Waterside and Strabane and Lifford half marathons each year with the Waterside taking place this year and the Strabane and Lifford taking place in 2024.

However after concerns were raised that the new policy might be too short notice for aspiring runners who were training for the 2023 Strabane Lifford event, the necessary finance was identified to stage both events together for one last year.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, welcomed confirmation that the event will go ahead in ten weeks’ time.

“I am delighted that the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will take place this year and that local runners who have been preparing will have the chance to take part,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic event and every runner will receive the highly sought after commemorate medal and t-shirt so I’d encourage people to register now to avoid disappointment as it will sell out.”

The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will start at 9.30am on Sunday June 11th at Meetinghouse Street in Strabane and finishes in Melvin Race Track.

Entries are capped so the runners are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.