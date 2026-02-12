Dawson’s targeting a title charge in 2026

CAMERON Dawson is hoping to add the Pirelli British Sportbike Championship title to his list of achievements in 2026.

The Killyman ace, who was crowned British Junior Supersport champion back in 2021 feels a second national crown is long overdue.

Since then, he has endured an up and down few years. A ride with Gearlink Kawasaki ended after just one year when the team owner retired and last season’s deal with Rokit Rookies Kawasaki proved a poor fit and came to an end before the campaign concluded.

However, after enjoying a short but successful stint in the Sportbike series on one of Peter Hickman’s Triumphs at the end of last year, he feels a title charge onboard another different manufacturer with his new Powerslide Motorcycles Suzuki team is a realistic aspiration.

“I am really looking forward to the new season,” he beamed. “I haven’t been able to say that for a couple of years now – in saying that I was looking forward to the year with Gearlink but that was a tough year for me with injury and that.

“To end [last year] off strong was good with top 10 finishes in three of the four races I did in that class and the last race I was able to fight for the lead.

“When I ended last season, I said to myself ‘we’ll knock supersport on the head for a year and try and do this sportbike thing and fight for another championship’.

“My last title was in 2021, so another championship is long over-due.”

Throughout his career, Dawson has been a Kawasaki man, having competed on the Japanese manufacturer’s machines throughout his career until the end of last term and the start of this when he will mount a Suzuki for the first time.

And while he admits to maintaining good relationships with the people at Kawasaki UK, he is looking forward to a change this year.

“I’ve got a real good relationship with Kawasaki, I still do,” the 21-year-old confirmed. “To leave them after being with them for six years was a difficult choice to make because I didn’t want to go into the unknown, not knowing people in a different manufacturer and I didn’t want to ruin my relationship with Kawasaki but they understood the situation.

“And the package I have [for 2026] is a good one, this Suzuki gig looks like it’s set up properly. The effort and the financial situation is being put into it properly and I believe what I have will work out by the end of the year and honestly, I’m really excited to get going.

“I believe it’s going to be a strong year and other people are saying this could be another championship for us. If we can start where we left off last year, I can’t see why we won’t be fighting at the top.”

Cameron’s season doesn’t get underway until May, but before then he’s looking for a first test on his new Suzuki next month.