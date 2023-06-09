Dazzling Donaghmore clinch Under-20 title

DONAGHMORE 6-18 CARRICKMORE 1-7

DONAGHMORE produced an outstanding display of attacking football to claim the Under-20 Grade One title when they had too much firepower for Carrickmore at Plunkett Park in Pomeroy on Tuesday evening.

This St.Patrick’s side had won a number of Grade 1 titles throughout their youth careers and they were never in any danger of not adding to that haul here.

Carrickmore made life difficult for them in the opening quarter and actually had their noses in front despite missing a number of chances. Man of the match Noah Grimes then struck for the first of his three goals in the 20th minute for an advantage that they were never to lose and when he added another major in the closing stages of the first half their was an air of inevitability about the outcome as they established a 2-7 to 0-4 lead.

As expected Carrickmore gallantly took the fight to their opponents on the restart but they struggled to make an impact against a very disciplined defence were Joey Clarke was outstanding. The winners began to create more openings and they took some fine scores with Grimes finishing up with 3-3 to his name, Ronan Cassidy 0-8 and interval substitute Ronan Molloy joining the action to help himself to 2-2.

Davagh Loughran and Matty McNally twice had Carrickmore in front in the opening quarter only for Conor Cush to level each time. A free from Lorcan McGarrity edged Carrickmore back in front but they had already hit five wides at this stage and they were made to pay.

Grimes finished to the net after keeper Eoghan Keenan had saved from Conor O’Neill before Cormac Drayne, Cassidy and Grimes added points. Donaghmore were already on top at this stage but a second Grimes major in the 26th minute left them in control, Clarke providing the assist.

McGarrity and Cassidy swapped points from frees on the resumption before the latter landed another brace with Grimes also on target to leave them virtually out of sight. Colum McCrory knocked over a free and in the 44th minute Carrickmore full forward Oisin Rafferty added a goal but they were to register just a single point in the remainder of the contest.

Grimes hit a brilliant point from an acute angle before Ronan Donnelly got in on the act and then substitute Molloy got the first of his goals. It was all Donaghmore at this stage as Cassidy kicked half a dozen points in the second period and McAshea, Grimes and Molloy all raised green flags in the final eight minutes as they closed out the game in style to take the silverware.

The Scorers

Donaghmore

Noah Grimes 3-3, Ronan Cassidy 0-8 (3frees), Roan Molloy 2-2, Conor Cush 0-3 (2frees), Rian McAshea 1-0, Cormac Drayne 0-1, Ronan Donnelly 0-1

Carrickmore

Lorcan McGarrity 0-3 (3F), Oisin Rafferty 1-0, Davagh Loughran 0-1, Matty McNally 0-1 (45), Daithi McCallan 0-1, Colum McCrory 0-1 [free]