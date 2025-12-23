Dean Maguirc progress to last eight of MacLarnon Cup

ULSTER SCHOOLS MACLARNON CUP PLAYOFF

Dean Maguirc 2-15 St Patrick’s Keady 2-4

DEAN Maguirc College progressed to the last eight in the MacLarnon Cup courtesy of a win over St Patrick’s Keady at Loughmacrory.

In a cagey opening quarter Keady, with the wind on their back, dominated the early exchanges. and led as the game approached the end of the first quarter.

The springboard for their early dominance was their huge physical presence in the middle where midfielders Charlie Lennon and Darragh McKee proved a handful. Keaton O’Hara finished off a scrambled goal for Keady to add to points from Paidi Comiskey, Peter Keegan, Cohen McCann.

As the half progressed the Dean grew into the game pushing ahead with points from Phelim McCrory, Caolan Tracey, Vincent Gormley and some accurate free taking from Caolan Grimes (0-4). A busy Odhran Curran was also winning ball inside and setting up scores.

The difference between the teams was stretched out just before the short whistle when a great strike from Marcus Conway found the corner of the Keady net. Half time Dean 1-9 Keady 1-3.

Keady started well from the throw-in for the second half when the towering Charlie Lennon caught and drove towards goals to win a penalty which was dispatched with ease by Paidi Comiskey a player who impressed over the hour.

With just three points separating the teams Keady attacked with a renewed vigour but Eoghan Kelly and Micheal Gallagher in particular held strong in the Dean full back line. In their half back line the Ciaran McCrystal and Eoghan Conway showed their class and strong runs from Poggie Donaghy drove Dean forward repeatedly.

Phelim McCrory and Micheal McCallan began to get the upper hand at midfield in the last quarter to see the Dean eventually pull clear. Keady could only add one more point in the last quarter with the Dean having a spread of scorers including points from McCrory, freetaker Grimes and substitute Meenagh.

Second half replacement, Shane Morris, made an immediate impact winning a vital kickout and several breaking balls. The highlight of this period was a goal finished by Rory Woods following a sweeping move which began with a turnover deep in the Dean defence.

Dean Team: Conor Mc Philips, Eoghan Kelly, Micheal Gallagher, Ciaran Mc Kenna, Ciaran Mc Crystal, Eoghan Conway (0-1), Padraig Donaghy. Micheal McCallan, Phelim Mc Crory(0-3), Rory Woods (1-0), Vincent Gormley (0-1), Caolan Tracey (0-1), Odhran Curran, Caolan Grimes (0-6 f), Marcus Conway(1-1). Subs: Shane Morris for Caoal Tracey, Lorcan Meenagh for Odhran Curran, Eoin Mullan for Caolan Grimes, Adrian Berlowski for Ciaran Mc Kenna.