Delight for Derrylaughan as they clinch the Intermediate title

DERRYLAUGHAN 1-10 MOY 0-11

THE boys from the banks of Lough Neagh reeled in the catch they were desperate for on Saturday night-the Paddy Cullen Cup- after Derrylaughan seen off Moy by two points in an engaging Tyrone Intermediate Championship Final at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

An early goal, cracked high into the net by Tomas Carney, proved to be the pivotal score as the Kevin Barrys withstood a late aerial bombardment from the Tir na Nogs to lay claim to the title for only the second time in their history and also secure promotion back to the top flight.

The fact four different defenders weighed in with points highlights the collective effort summoned up by the victors, though it also helped to have Tyrone’s towering midfielder Brian Kennedy, spearheading their assault.

Others to warrant mention includes wing -forwards James Donnelly and Danny Ball who put in a trojan amount of work, while the O’Hagan brothers and Sean Robinson were obdurate and diligent in their defensive chores.

Ryan Coleman and Matthew Laverty were probably among the pick of the bunch for Moy, and half-time substitute Sean Cavanagh, also breathed some life into their challenge, but for the second year running they were pipped at the post in the final.

The Kevin Barrys raced into an early three point lead, settling quickly to their task with some crisp and purposeful approach work.

Half-back Liam Gervin paved the way when he swung over a quality effort from out on the right wing in just the second minute, and ace sharpshooter Carney tagged on a close range free shortly afterwards.

With captain Brian Kennedy immediately making his presence felt, assisted by the lively Donnelly and Ball, Derrylaughan sought to lay down an early marker and an emphatic strike from the impressive Robinson eased them further ahead.

Michael Conroy eventually got the Moy up and running with a pointed free, but they were dealt a hammer blow in the tenth minute. Kennedy played a sublime pass inside to Carney, his ball evading the clutches of sweeper Colm Cavanagh and full-back Mark Gribbin, and the Kevin Barrys attacker turned to blast a brilliant shot high past keeper Philip Mallon into the net.

Trailing by five points, the Tir na Nogs gradually established a foothold in proceedings, Ryan Coleman coming to the fore. His energetic burst helped to tee up raiding midfielder Matthew Laverty to drill over from close range to raise their spirits.

A further foul on Coleman enabled Conroy to close the gap still further with a free, but Derrylaughan continued to look the more cohesive as an attacking threat, and another eye-catching move, culminated in Carney providing a deft lay off to marauding defender Colm O’Hagan to whistle one over from close range.

The action became increasingly scrappy as the half progressed, both sides guilty of some errant shooting, but a quick fire brace of Conroy frees, after Coleman caused further havoc in the Derrylaughan defence left it 1-4 to 0-5.

Roles were then reversed when Conroy’s cross field pass found Coleman in space and he floated over an excellent score to leave the bare minimum between the teams, but right on the whistle Kennedy knocked over a close range mark, though he also picked up a booking for an earlier infringement (Half-time Derrylaughan 1-5 Moy 0-6)

Moy introduced Sean Cavanagh off the bench at the break but they soon fell four in arrears as Barrys full-back Ciaran O’Hagan coolly split the posts and Carney added another free to his scoring collection.

Despite having the breeze at their backs the Tir na Nogs continued to splutter. Conroy did register two further placed balls (one mark, one free) but a quality score drifted inside the far post by Donnelly, and close range Carney meant Derrylaughan remained very firmly in the box-seat-1-9 to 0-8- with just over ten minutes remaining.

That gap was cut in half though when Sean Cavanagh and Matthew Laverty provided stylish finishes over the black spot, though a wonderful conversion off the outside of the left foot by Ball steadied any frayed Derrylaughan nerves.

The hard-working Coleman popped another one over, but with Laverty drilling a low goal shot wide of the target, and sub Ryan Conroy black carded for a trip on the keeper James Kennedy, Moy eventually ran out of time.

The Scorers

Derrylaughan

Tomas Carney (1-3,3f), Colm O’Hagan, Sean Robinson, Ciaran O’Hagan, Liam Gervin, James Donnelly, Danny Ball (0-1 each), Brian Kennedy (0-1,m)

Moy

Michael Conroy (0-5,4f,1m), Ryan Coleman (0-3,1f), Matthew Laverty (0-2), Sean Cavanagh (0-1)

The Teams

Derrylaughan

James Kennedy, Colm O’Hagan, Ciaran O’Hagan, Liam Cushnahan, Liam Gervin, Connor Hughes, Sean Robinson, Brian Kennedy, Conor Kennedy, James Donnelly, Shane Scullion, Danny Ball, Fergal McAliskey, Tomas Carney, Ciaran Quinn. Subs used: Caoileann Hughes for L Cushnahan (h-time), Ciaran Gervin for C Quinn (39 mins), Stephen McGrath for J Donnelly (47), Darragh Carney for F McAliskey (50), Mark Robinson for D Ball (59)

Moy

Philip Mallon, Ronan O’Hanlon, Mark Gribbin, Eunan Deeney, Diarmuid McKeown, Declan Conroy, Jamie Coleman, Colm Cavanagh, Matthew Laverty, Steve Donaghy, Ryan Coleman, Adam Donaghy, Patrick McGeary, Michael Conroy, Patrick Lavery. Subs used: Sean Cavanagh for P Lavery (h-time), Ryan Conroy for R O’Hanlon (46mins), Connor Mackle for P McGeary (57), Ryan McAlary for P Lavery (60)

Referee: Paul Gallagher (Castlederg)