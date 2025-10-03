Delighted St Davogs relishing the senior challenges ahead

LADIES DIVISION TWO CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

NEW challenges are once again on the horizon in senior football for an Aghyaran Ladies side which is now celebrating a third Intermediate Championship success following a high-scoring final victory over Moy on Sunday.

It was in 2004 and more latterly in 2017 that the St Davog’s won the Division Two title. Their five goal haul against the Tir Na nOg earned them the title in dramatic fashion at Ballinamullin and means that they are now looking forward to top flight football in 2026, as well as an Ulster campaign to come in October.

Advertisement

For the players and management, the prospect of playing the best teams in Tyrone is one that is definitely going to be a big motivating factor. While the task will likely be a tough one, all involved will be relishing the opportunity to test themselves the Division One teams.

Centre-forward Aoife Byrne played a key role in their final win on Sunday, and she spoke of her team’s delight at creating more history.

“It’s the best feeling to have won this title.I think as a group we’ve really come back this year and worked hard as a group, so we’re really delighted to have won this title,” said Aoife.

“We’re pleased to now be going up to be playing the best teams in the county again next year. The final against Moy was really close throughout, Moy are a great team and it was end to end stuff for most of the game.

“ We had a hard game against Loughmacrory in the semi-final as well.I think that match and our campaign really stood to us in the final, so we’re really delighted to have got through.

“Our aim now is to test ourselves against the teams in Division One and why not because you’re better playing against the clubs that are better than you in order to improve.

“We were there a few years ago, so it’s definitely nice to be back.”

Advertisement

Team captain Niamh Gormley produced a sterling display in the defence and in her acceptance speech after being presented with the Cup, she spoke of the commitment that the girls had delivered throughout this year.

She said that the team had created history for the St Davog’s, and thanked the management team of Darrell McVitty, Donal Foy, Sean Byrne, Bronagh McHugh and Sara McVitty for all their efforts throughout what has been such a memorable season.