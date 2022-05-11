Derg and Dunbreen to meet in F&W Division Three League Cup decider

Castlederg United and Dunbreen Rovers will contest the F&W Division Three League Cup Final at Bawnacre Centre on Tuesday night.

United, who were promoted to Division Two as runners-up, defeated Drumquin United 2-1 in a hard fought semi-final at Youth Sport Omagh on Saturday.

With extra-time looming large on the horizon, Toriagh Nicolas popped up with a precious winner after good play by Jamie Finlay on the right.

The Derg side had taken the lead just after half-time when Dylan Russell controlled the ball on the edge of the area before nipping through to steer the ball past Adam Pollock in the Drumquin goal.

That goal though was cancelled out when with 15 minutes remaining a speculative Jack Patterson effort looped over Dylan Nicolas.

But it was Castlederg’s day with Nicolas grabbing the decisive goal from close range late on.

Final opponents Dunbreen Rovers booked their place in the final decider with a similar victory against Ardstraw Reserves.

Rovers have had a up and down season however Paddy McNulty’s team have one final shot at glory after goals by Eimhin Cunningham and Barry Campbell saw them emerge victorious against the Vaughan’s Holm second string.

McNulty and Co will also want to end the season on a high after the club’s reserve team were defeated 4-1 by Mountfield Reserves in the final of the Reihill Cup.