Derg and Fianna go goal crazy in Ladies Junior semis

CASTLEDERG and Coalisland ladies will meet in the Ladies Junior Championship Final after both sides recorded big margin victories in their respective weekend semi-finals.

The St Eugene’s posted 9-9 in their win over Pomeroy at Tattyreagh and Coalisland also found the net nine times as they defeated Drumragh at Pomeroy. Two in-form sides are set to meet then for what is sure to be a keenly anticipated final in a few weeks.

Drumragh and Pomeroy may have witnessed their title ambitions being halted rather unceremoniously at the penultimate stage but the Sarsfields and Plunketts can still take comfort from reaching the last four. They each battled away in spirited style at the weekend despite facing such uphill climbs in those brace of semi-finals.

CASTLEDERG 9-9 POMEROY 1-6

TATTYREAGH hosted this tie between the St Eugene’s and Plunketts after both sides had performed well to win their way through from previous rounds.

Pomeroy began to feel the pinch once Castlederg clicked through the gears here. The St Eugene girls were not afraid to go for goal when the opportunities arose and they were rewarded with a return of nine three-pointers on the evening.

The Plunketts managed to score one goal but the scoreboard took on a lop-sided look as Castlederg chalked up a series of goal strikes to complement an equal level of points registered along the way as well.

This was a very good overall team performance on behalf of the Castlederg girls who defended well plus their midfield and attack worked effectively in unison to carve out and convert a good portion of the chances created.

Castlederg maintained control of the situation despite Pomeroy’s battling display and Caitlin McCallion led the St Eugene’s scoring line with a series of well-taken efforts alongside team-mates.

COALISLAND 9-20 DRUMRAGH 0-9

Pomeroy was the venue for this semi-final as a strong Coalisland scoring charge ended Drumragh’s quest to continue their decent championship run.

Coalisland built a solid foundation during the first half and the Fianna held an interval lead of 4-7 to 0-5. Drumragh needed to start the second 30 minutes well but Coalisland scored a couple of early goals to make the task facing the Sarsfields side even bigger.

Nicole Murphy and Aoife Quinn got those Coalisland goals after the restart to tighten further their grip on the contest. Caoimhe Quinn and Sinead Early continued on from where they left off in the first half with additional points as well.

Drumragh showed courage to stick at the game and Aine McManus plus Amy Cox sent over points for the Sarsfields to complement their first half contributions. It was still a long way back and Drumragh would soon face more attacking moves from the opposition.

Sinead Early and Nicole Murphy pocketed further goals for Coalisland, with Aine McManus pulling a point back for Drumragh. Aoife Quinn, Caireann O’Neill and Emma McMoran were among the Fianna players who supplied points.

Coalisland scored their closing goal through Emma McMoran before the Fianna tagged on subsequent points to complete a good day’s work. The Fianna camp will now be preparing for that final up ahead with Castlederg St Eugene’s.