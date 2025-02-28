Derg men face Coagh in Tyrone derby

DERGVIEW will be hoping to complete a league double over fellow Tyrone side Coagh United when the sides lock horns in a Premier Intermediate League clash at Hagan Park on Saturday.

Last time out a stoppage-time goal by Sean McDonagh secured a 1-0 victory for the Derg men at Darragh Park in early December.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, and, in truth, both teams continue to struggle for consistency.

Suffice to say, both could do with three points on Saturday and especially the visitors, who last time out suffered a heavy defeat at Rathfriland Rangers.

Dergview are currently working through a management restructure, but, according to Andy Sproule, it’s been business as usual on the training pitch.

Last week’s game at Knockbreda was postponed due to a waterlogged Breda Park and Sproule is challenging his players to get back on the horse come Saturday.

In training it’s been a case of getting back to basics and doing the simple things well.

“The boys are itching to get at it following a bad defeat and get back on the horse’s back,” he said.

“We played a bounce match in-house on Saturday and the boys have been excellent in training.

“First and foremost we need to get the basics right, up the work rate and that’s the things I’m demanding off the players.

“Get that right and the rest should fall into place.”

Dergview travel to Hagan Park without midfielder Ronan McKinley, who picked up a serious leg injury at Rathfriland, and Luke Curry, who remains sidelined for the foreseeable future.

That apart Sproule is reporting a clean bill of health

“There are no easy games in this league,” he continued.

“There are certain things that we need to home in on and improve on, that’s been my focus at the minute.

“For me training has been a real positive. Given the changes, there was a bit of negativity about the club but the response from the players has been fantastic.”