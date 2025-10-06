Derg underdogs hoping to ‘Larne’ from Swifts

DERGVIEW will be hoping to take a leaf out of Dungannon Swifts’ book when they meet Larne in the second round of the BetMcLean League Cup at Darragh Park tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

On Saturday Swifts stopped the Larne juggernaut in its tracks with an eye-catching 2-0 victory at Stangmore Park.

Before that defeat the Inver Park men had won six Premiership games on the bounce without conceding a single goal.

Advertisement

Larne remain second in the Sports Direct Premiership, just a point behind leaders Glentoran, and interim boss Gary Haveron and his players will be determined to get straight back on the horse when they visit the Castlederg venue.

Opposite number Andy Sproule and his backroom team will no doubt have viewed the footage of Dungannon’s victory over the Reds at the weekend to see if they can pick up any useful tips as they bid to pull off a major shock.

It’s a tall order for the Derg men but Sproule is hoping that with the backing of a good local support his players can upset the odds.

“It’s a tie we are looking forward to and it’ll be a great night for the club hosting a team like Larne,” said the Derg manager.

“Ideally we would have liked to have played the game at the weekend but that wasn’t possible because of the weather.

“But look we have been working really hard and preparing the best we can. Larne have been in really, really good form and it’ll be a great test for the lads.

“We want the fans to come out in their numbers, which they have been doing, to get behind the lads because it’s a cup game and you just never know.

Advertisement

“Back when I was playing we drew 1-1 with Larne at Darragh Park when they were just starting to make their mark. It’s up to this group of players to create their own memories now.

“We will prepare the best we can and we look forward to the occasion on Tuesday night.”

The meeting of Dergview and Larne is one of five ties involving local teams.

Elsewhere, Coagh United travel to Solitude to face Cliftonville while Ballinamallard United visit a much-improved Ballymena United.

Strabane Athletic are also on the road when they take on Championship side, Loughgall United at Lakeview Park, while 24 hours later, Dungannon Swifts will be hoping to advance at the expense of Ards when the sides meet at Clandeboye Park.

All ties kick-off at 7.45pm.