Dergview end four-game losing streak

TWO stunning strikes by teenage kicks Ethan Nethery and Sam Sproule helped Dergview ended a four-game losing streak by defeating Lisburn Distillery at a chilly Darragh Park on Tuesday evening.
Nethery blasted home on 12 minutes before Sproule doubled the advantage with a crisp half volley before the half-time interval.
Distillery had their moments in the first half but in the second the hosts managed the game effectively to give interim boss Andrew Sproule his first victory since taking charge.
The game also brought Derg first team starts for the two Tiernans, McNamee and Doherty, and both played their part in what was a solid showing by a relatively young starting line-up.
The home side started in positive fashion and following a good run and cross by Garth Falconer from the left, Nethery pinched the ball off a defender before firing across goal from the right angle of the penalty area and inside Piotr Slawinski’s right post.
On 34 minutes Bobby Sweeney cut in from the left and his deflected cross fell invitingly for Sproule who drilled the ball low and hard inside the Lisburn keeper’s far post.
The second half was about game management for the hosts and in that regard the back four of Doherty, Jonny McKeown, Shaun McDermott and Falconer barely put a foot wrong while Ashley Lowry, Adam McGuinness and Nethery tightened things up around the middle of the park.
The visitors created a number of opportunities for Aaron Cochrane, Sonny Redford and Matthew Hanna but they failed to find a way past McNamee.
Paul Smith and Marc Walsh were introduced as second half substitutes for Dergview along with Jordan McClure, Odhran Brolly and Alaaeddine Dhouioui and both threatened on a number of occasions but they failed to add to the home side’s tally.
