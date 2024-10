DERGVIEW boss Ivan Sproule believes his players will ‘relish’ the opportunity to lock horns with Glentoran at The Oval in the Bet McLean League Cup tonight.

The former Bristol City winger is in the midst of a rebuild at Darragh Park where he is integrating a host of talented youngsters, including his own son, 17-year-old Sam who is the Premier Intermediate’s second top scorer already this term with three from three games.

And while that transformation of the playing squad, which he hopes will subsequently see Dergview return to the Championship, from which they were relegated at the end of last term, is his priority, he’s only too happy to enjoy tonight’s clash against one of Belfast’s ‘Big Two’.

“You’d rather you had it at home if you’re being selfish, but any time you get the chance to take on Linfield or Glentoran, you grab it with both hands,” the former Northern Ireland international admitted.

“Dergview Football Club are going to play Glentoran and there are a lot of clubs around this area who would grab your hand off to even get saying that.

“For me it’s been a rebuilding season and the rebuild is continuing so this gives the players the chance to have another experience away at one of the ‘Big Two’ and for my players it’s going to be a great experience and it’s one we’ll relish.

“We’ve always punched above our weight and we acknowledge that last year was a difficult year but we have always strived to be the best we can be and to sit at the top table.

“And we don’t roll our eyes up at the chance to play against teams like Glentoran and that’s all credit to the Dergviews that have gone before and hopefully soon we’ll be back at a higher level in the league.”

So far this season, Dergview have won two and lost one of their Premier Intermediate League fixtures, while they have also made progress in the Irish and League Cups.

And while pleased with how his new-look team, which has had a huge turnover of players after 12 members left in the close-season, are progressing so far this term, Sproule knows there is still a lot of work to be done, regardless of the outcome against Glentoran.

“Anyone who understands football understands how big a rebuild it was going to be for the club and we’ve a lot of young players in the squad,” he acknowledged.

“We’re not expecting too much this year. We’re expecting development and putting the foundations in place for going forward.

“It’s one of the reasons I took the job on because I knew I was going to be able to put together a blend of youth and experience and rebuild it. That was the challenge and what it gives you the chance to do is to rip things up and do it your own way.

“And what we’re doing now is giving youngsters a chance and it’s been refreshing because the players are receptive to what your ideas are in training and we have a good blend there.

“We’ve made a steady enough start to the season but there’s still work to do but at the minute it’s about development and players showing a good attitude because that’s a big part of this season. Any players who don’t want to toe the line for what we’re looking for will probably being moved on very quickly.”