Dermot Carlin Column: Brilliant for Tyrone to have topped group

WHAT a victory that was on Sunday last for a Tyrone team which is really continuing to grow in confidence as this season progresses. The players and management can now look forward to watching their potential opponents in next weekend’s preliminary quarter-finals.

It was the dominance which Tyrone displayed during the first half that proved to be key. The 0-17 to 0-8 lead reflected the control during that period, and their ability to force Cavan further outfield, and hit them on the counter-attack.

The poise and control on the ball was great as well. I thought the return of Padraig Hampsey to the team was very important as he adds an important strength and experience to the defence. Peter Teague has grown in confidence and was again a key presence at the back while Rory Brennan was again influential there as well.

Advertisement

Up front, I thought Kieran McGeary orchestrated many of our best moves and is having a great year. The speed of Seanie O’Donnell, Darragh Canavan and Darren McCurry were crucial factors and Mattie Donnelly was outstanding, especially during the first half. After missing out on a few kick-outs in the opening stages, Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy asserted their authority at midfield.

Hopefully Michael McKernan will be back soon after getting injured at the start, and Niall Morgan was impressive in goals.

For Tyrone to top the group is brilliant. It’s something that nobody could be forecast at the start,so that’s massive. I think the team is improving all the time. Cavan’s challenge wasn’t as strong as we might have expected, but the team still played with great confidence and resolve and that first half after which we led by 0-17 to 0-8 was the platform for the win.

We’re now going to be the quarter-finals in buoyant form. What we have to remember, too, is that the development of this team is always going to take time.

Just like Paddy Tally in Derry, this is Malachy O’Rourke’s first year in charge. The first few matches in the National League were played without the Errigal Ciaran players and it’s really only now that the team is really settling.

Another factor in the win was the way Tyrone stopped Cavan from making an impact.

They missed a lot of chances in the first half and a lot of that was down to the way in which the Tyrone were pressurising them all over the pitch. Niall Morgan was strong under a number of balls into their full-forward line and he also produced a great save from Dara McVeety.

Advertisement

Morgan has a massive impact on our performances when he is on-form. The final tally of 31 points was some kicking, and a positive in this was the number of two-pointers that were scored.

All-in-all, this was a good strong win for Tyrone. There will always be improvements needed and the next game is going to be tough no matter who comes through from the preliminary quarter-finals.

But whatever happens, Tyrone are well capable of challenging in the last eight.