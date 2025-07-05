Dermot Carlin Column: Improvement needed for Kerry

LAST Saturday was a great win for Tyrone, and it’s great to be now preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final knowing that there are improvements needed.

When you look back on Saturday evening’s game, we were definitely the better team overall. It was amazing that we went in at half-time ahead by a point. That was due primarily to the two-pointers that we kicked and the total of four combined with the new rules to see us ahead at that stage.

Dublin probably played the better football during that first half.

Yet, Tyrone led by 0-11 to 0-10 at half-time. One of the things that probably affected our play in the first 35 minutes is that we were carrying the ball a lot, and passing to Darragh Canavan or Darren McCurry who were then being swallowed up by the Dublin defence.

I thought Tyrone didn’t play too well in the first half, and it’s great to be able to say that and still be ahead. Overall, Dublin turned us over a lot, and we struggled as a result. Our handpassing caught us out and then they counter-attacked. We seemed to have to work a lot harder for scores in that first half compared to them.

Other than the four two-pointers, there wasn’t a lot to be positive about. Our kick passes were relatively few, which meant that we were sluggish attacking.

But we always had Rory Brennan sweeping. Then, he had to go off, it was man on man, there were more dispossessions and turnovers and we were well improved. Our attacking also became more direct when compared to the sluggish and slow nature of things in the first half.

The conditions also played a part in that because the rain during the first match made the ground slippy and wet.

Entering the second half, we were hoping that things would improve. The ball was played a little earlier, and the kick-outs were also working better. But despite all that, the issue was still very much in the balance going into the closing stages.

The introduction of Ruairi Canavan and Eoin McElholm especially gave us new energy and life in the attack at a critical stage.

Another factor was that some of the refereeing decisions went in our favour in the second half. Tyrone broke at pace in the second half, the ball was moved a lot more quickly which meant that our forwards like Darragh Canavan had space to run into. We were creating chances, and Kieran McGeary, Ciaran Daly, Ruairi and Darragh Canavan and Eoin McElholm all did well.

The final 10 minutes were a real treat, and ensured a reasonably comfortable win. The energy that we were picking up from winning turnovers was immense. Stephen Cluxton’s missed two pointer was also acrucial moment, as was Niall Morgan’s save and Cormac Costello missed a goal chance. Those are the small margins which can make a huge difference and did here.

Being in an All-Ireland semi-final is a great place to be now, and the reality is that Tyrone will probably be written off in most quarters. There is plenty to work on in training, hopefully Michael McKernan will be back for that game.

So, it’s a positive place that we’re in this week as we reflect on this All-Ireland Quarter Final and look ahead to the semi-final.